City of Bellevue Selects Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution for Smart Mobility, Safety and Sustainability Program

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a contract from the City of Bellevue, Washington for a smart mobility, safety and sustainability project, representing the expansion of Iteris’ software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

Under the terms of the three-year software as a service agreement, Bellevue will have access to Iteris’ proprietary mobility data set, ClearData™, as well as both the ClearGuide® Roadways and Safety solutions to perform sophisticated mobility analytics. Because ClearGuide relies on diverse probe data sources rather than data collected from in-field hardware, this will result in a citywide capability—without any infrastructure installation needed—to track transportation trends across the city with minimal resources. Additionally, ClearGuide will enable Bellevue to identify and rank regional speeding hotspots in a proactive manner, rather than relying on past crash data alone.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Bellevue’s goal of creating an effective Speed Management Plan,” said Mark Nogaki, senior vice president of sales at Iteris. “ClearGuide enables users to understand safety through regular, proactive ranking and through an intuitive user interface and interactive map to make the creation of such plans significantly easier, more effective, and measurable.”

