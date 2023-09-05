Get Bark Into Your School-Year Routine With Wag Hotels

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer might be over but the fun never ends at Wag Hotels. While children return to their school-year routines, family canine companions might be feeling left out of the excitement. So Wag Hotels is hosting a BARK to School party for pooches during daycare on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The festivities are hosted at all Wag Hotels locations during doggie daycare from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At no extra cost, your dog can participate in back-to-school agility challenges featuring fun obstacles and enrichment toys. Trained caregivers will supervise as pups play and socialize and make new friends — just like the kids at school.

While dogs are running through agility tunnels and tugging on toys, pet parents can enjoy photo updates through the Wag Hotels’ app. Themed back-to-school filters will make these paws-itively adorable snapshots of canine cuteness extra fun — perfect for social media!

“Dogs love routines!” said Kristen Rau, who supervises care for Wag Hotels. “They can get confused if their walk, feeding, or play schedule changes. If your dog will be home alone more often this fall, you can help ease the transition by bringing them to party with their friends in dog daycare.”

Wag Hotels’ luxury offerings include:

Premium boarding accommodations and private rooms with plush bedding

Customizable daycare options with enrichment activities

Spa treatments and grooming options

Ultra Suites featuring a TV, full human-sized bed, and 24/7 WagCam

Climate-controlled rooms and play areas, with outdoor space to sunbathe

Seasonal camps and themed parties

RSVP now at WagHotels.com or via the Wag Hotels app.

About Wag Hotels

Caring for dogs and cats since 2005, Wag Hotels has redefined the pet care industry by offering a variety of innovative services including resort-style boarding, all day play plus/doggie daycare, enrichment, and grooming services. All resorts offer climate-controlled rooms, webcams, and are staffed for check-ins/check-outs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Pet parents are welcome to drop in for a tour any day of the week between 10 a.m and 6 p.m. Vaccinations are required for all Wag Hotels services: WagHotels.com/vaccination-resources