Majesco Strengthens Partnership with Microsoft, Empowering Customers with an Innovative and Scalable SaaS Insurance Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader in cloud insurance software solutions, and Microsoft have announced a strategic alliance aimed at driving long-term digital transformation for insurers. By leveraging Microsoft Cloud and Analytics capabilities, the partnership empowers customers with a scalable and secure intelligent cloud environment. With a shared vision of empowering individuals and organizations to achieve more, the enhanced collaboration promises innovative and transformative solutions, ensuring sustained growth and agility in the ever-evolving insurance industry. Majesco is committed to unlocking new possibilities and shaping a brighter future for insurers worldwide.

“ The race to the cloud has become a pivotal focus in the boardroom, driving insurers to seek not only migration, but also a truly transformative SaaS platform that meets current business challenges and elevates the customer experience,” says Robert Machnacki, SVP of Global Cloud Operations at Majesco. “ Our partnership with Microsoft exemplifies our unwavering commitment and significant investment in offering customers an unparalleled cloud solution with differentiated capabilities. We are thrilled to have this strategic alliance and eagerly anticipate assisting our clients in thriving amidst the digital age's vast opportunities.”

Majesco joins forces with Microsoft to provide a seamless and unified digital insurance platform, powered by the robust architecture of Microsoft Azure. Majesco's Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with Azure, combining the best of both worlds and delivering an unparalleled solution that effortlessly tackles the insurance industry's challenges. This partnership unlocks the potential for accelerated growth, operational optimization, and innovation in today's digital landscape. With a focus on digital transformation, Majesco partners with leading organizations, boasting an impressive track record with over 70% of its customers already thriving on its cloud solution.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Majesco and their dedication to delivering cloud native and scalable solutions to advance digital transformation across the Insurance industry. In deploying both critical infrastructure and innovative AI solutions, Majesco is empowering their customers to not only accelerate digital readiness, but helping them to boost profitability," says Luke Thomas, Vice President, Financial Services, at Microsoft. " Utilizing the power of the Microsoft Cloud allows Majesco to provide endpoint security and leading-edge generative AI models to their clients, resulting in the highest caliber customer experience.

