As Canadian immigration rises, UIS Canada simplifies the journey to Canadian Residency

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UIS Canada, a market player in the Canadian immigration consultancy industry, expanded its comprehensive suite of immigration services, designed to empower international candidates with turn-key yet personalized support for their relocation journey to Canada. Against a backdrop of increasing international migration, emigrating to Canada is now much easier with UIS Canada's comprehensive suite of immigration services. As a pioneer in the Canadian immigration consultancy landscape, UIS Canada is primed to support global candidates in achieving their Canadian dreams.

UIS Canada is revolutionizing the immigration process through its unique combination of expert guidance and tailored solutions, aimed at overcoming the typical challenges of bureaucracy and profile competitiveness. These offerings are structured around the premise that every client deserves the highest possible level of service, no matter the chosen plan.

Canada’s Point-Based Residency System

Canada's many sectors, such as health care, law and engineering, are experiencing a need for skilled workers. The retirement of an aging population is leaving vacancies that urgently need to be filled. To address this, Canada is actively promoting skilled immigration, inviting talent from around the world to contribute to its dynamic landscape and fill critical workforce gaps. Key to understanding the immigration pathway is the point system: a candidate needs at least 67 points to qualify. After entering the pool, the Comprehensive Ranking System ranks profiles, with successful candidates receiving an “Invitation to Apply (ITA)” – a significant step towards acquiring the visa.

“We're passionate about transforming dreams of Canadian living into reality,” stated a UIS Canada spokesperson. “We’re here to equip clients to shine both for the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and prospective employers.”

The Express Entry Pathway

For those unfamiliar, the Canadian government’s website clearly states, “Completing an Express Entry profile is the first step to immigrate to Canada permanently as a skilled worker.” However, this doesn’t guarantee an invitation for permanent residence; prospective immigrants can opt for the Federal Skilled Worker program, ideal for skilled professionals with foreign work experience, the Federal Skilled Trades Program designed for foreign workers qualified in specific skilled trades, or the Canadian Experience Class, tailored for skilled workers who have Canadian work experience. To proceed, one needs to craft a profile on the IRCC’s Express Entry stream.

Bespoke Services by UIS Canada

Driven by a commitment to excellence, UIS Canada presents clients with individualized solutions. Whether you're focusing on improving your CV or your grasp of English or French, the services UIS Canada provides are specifically designed to boost your chances of successfully immigrating.

Their consultants stand ready to guide clients through every stage, simplifying the often-daunting process.

Their educational resources further empower candidates. With informative articles such as “Boost Your Canada CRS Score With These Five Steps” UIS Canada ensures candidates have all the knowledge at their fingertips.

Seizing the Canadian Dream

UIS Canada extends a special invitation to professionals, students, and individuals from regions including the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the US, all with the aim of spreading the word about their world-class services and inspiring more to embark on the Canadian venture.

To discover if you qualify for Canadian permanent residency, please visit https://uiscanada.com/lp/2021/pr-card/v2-p/?Campaign_source=PR

