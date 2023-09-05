KinderCare Offers Families Free Day of Child Care This Fall

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support families as they ease into the busy back-to-school season, KinderCare Learning Centers today announced that it is offering a free day of care as part of the company’s National Open House fall event. Families of children aged six weeks to sixth grade can take advantage of this offering from September 5 through October 6 in KinderCare centers nationwide.

“As the number of women returning to the workforce reaches an all-time high in the U.S., we know there’s a strong need for high-quality child care across the country,” said Michael Canavin, President, KinderCare Learning Centers. “Whether it’s full- or part-time-time care, we’re ready to help support working parents with programs that provide safe and well-rounded environments for children to foster a love of learning while building confidence for life. We’re excited to welcome in families for this sneak peek of our industry-leading programs.”

KinderCare takes pride in its curriculum, focusing on a whole-child approach to build confidence for life and instill a love of learning. In fact, national studies confirm that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the sooner they achieve key developmental milestones.

Families with children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years old not currently enrolled in a KinderCare Learning Companies program may sign up for a free day at KinderCare centers across the country. Availability may vary depending on location and the children’s ages. To find a center near you and for more information, please visit https://www.kindercare.com/lp/free-day.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; For work, wherever employees work, offering customized employer-supported child care benefits at more locations than any other provider, and

In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.