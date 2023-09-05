FIGS and Eko Health Collaborate on the FIGS | Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and Eko Health, Inc. (“Eko”), a leading innovator in digital health technology for heart and lung disease detection, today announced the launch of the FIGS | Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope.

The collaboration unites two companies that have reinvented two healthcare professionals’ mainstays — scrubs and stethoscopes — through new technology, modern design, and authentic connections with the healthcare community. The first-of-its-kind offering builds upon that promise, pairing Eko’s groundbreaking FDA-cleared CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope with FIGS’ commitment to design, comfort, and functionality, while fitting seamlessly within FIGS’ layering system for its broader product line.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Eko to bring the CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope to our amazing healthcare community,” said Trina Spear, CEO and Co-Founder of FIGS. “Our collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation that aids the incredible work healthcare professionals do to save lives each and every day.”

The CORE 500™’s TrueSound™ technology offers an unrivaled audio experience that provides superior sound filtering and noise reduction while transmitting the most subtle heart and lung sounds with clarity and precision. As the only stethoscope with a full-color screen displaying heart rate and ECG (electrocardiogram) tracing, it equips clinicians with unparalleled patient data in seconds at the point of care. When supported by Eko’s FDA-cleared AI products, the CORE 500™ flags abnormalities in seconds, including AFib, bradycardia, and tachycardia, to support patient evaluations.

As part of the collaboration, FIGS will offer the CORE 500™ with earpieces in four colorways to align with the FIGS layering system. These digital stethoscopes will also feature inspirational quotes imagined by FIGS inscribed on the earpieces.

“We are excited to bring this life-saving technology to the FIGS healthcare community,” said Connor Landgraf, Co-Founder and CEO at Eko. “FIGS has built an innovative brand and loyal community of healthcare professionals. Joining forces on the FIGS | Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope will support clinicians, advance the future of cardiovascular care, and benefit millions of patients.”

The FIGS | Eko CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope is available exclusively at www.wearfigs.com and through the FIGS App for sale in the United States. All editions of the CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope, first launched by Eko in June 2023, are for healthcare professional use only. The AI-assisted arrhythmia detection features supported by Eko’s AI software are currently limited to users within the United States.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products in 24 countries directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

About Eko Health

Eko Health, Inc. is a leading digital health company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-supported analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, allowing them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with over $125 million in funding from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information visit www.ekohealth.com.