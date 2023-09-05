Hy Cite and LaVisual Collaborate to Usher in a New Era of Branding in Direct Selling

MADISON, Wis. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hy Cite, a trailblazer in the direct selling industry with over 60 years of impressive history, unveiled its brand-new corporate strategy. This revamp, a significant milestone in Hy Cite’s quest to lead the next era in direct selling, was orchestrated in collaboration with LaVisual, a leading branding agency celebrated for its progressive designs and innovative branding strategies.

Hy Cite’s revamped corporate identity and strategy aim to further solidify its position not only in the U.S. but also to strengthen its growing influence in the Latin American markets. This rebranding initiative underscores Hy Cite’s commitment to supporting thousands of independent entrepreneurs, enabling them to view the company as the epitome of modern and astute business.

Braven Greenelsh, CEO of LaVisual, remarked, “Collaborating with Hy Cite has been an incredible journey. Their dedication to elevating entrepreneurs is palpable, and it was our mission at LaVisual to capture that essence and spirit. This synergy between our teams resulted in a brand strategy that not only highlights Hy Cite's long-standing legacy but also resonates with the aspirations of today's ambitious entrepreneurs."

Paulo Moledo, CEO of Hy Cite Enterprises, commented on the partnership, saying, “The rebranding wasn't merely about aesthetics but encapsulating the very soul of Hy Cite—our dedication to unity, belonging, and providing unparalleled opportunities. LaVisual has been instrumental in translating this ethos into a compelling brand narrative.”

As both companies surge ahead, this collaboration promises to be a beacon for those in the branding and direct selling arenas, showcasing what’s possible when passion, expertise, and vision converge.

For an in-depth look at Hy Cite’s revamped brand strategy, visit Hy Cite’s official website. To witness LaVisual’s signature branding prowess, explore www.lavisual.com.

About Hy Cite

Hy Cite, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, has a history of over 60 years in the direct selling industry and a nearly 30-year presence in Latin America. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic, where it has become a partner in the economic progress of thousands of independent distributors of its products.

Hy Cite has more than 1,500 employees in eight corporate offices and eight distribution centers, more than 10,000 Authorized Independent Distributors, and Junior Distributors with over 2.6 million customers served in the U.S. and Latin America since 2018. With more than $500 million in annual sales last year, Hy Cite is ranked 24th among the world's leading direct selling firms according to the 2023 DSN Global 100 List.

About LaVisual

Located in Pasadena, California, LaVisual stands out as a paramount branding agency, known for its cutting-edge designs and innovative branding methodologies. LaVisual's approach is grounded in ensuring brands are not merely adaptive but lead in their respective markets.