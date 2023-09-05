AMCO Produce Chooses Sollum Technologies Dynamic LED Grow Lights

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For more than 40 years, AMCO Produce has been a leader in fresh produce production thanks to its high standards of operation at all levels – from cultivation to distribution. Striving to continually improve their business, AMCO will be replacing HPS lights with Sollum®’s LED grow light solution in their propagation area and newly converted strawberry production space.

Based in Leamington, Ontario, AMCO supplies a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. To cope with harsh winters and meet the needs of a diverse collection of crops – including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and now strawberry – AMCO relies on the most cutting-edge greenhouse technology available. With Sollum's dynamic LED lighting solution, President of AMCO, Fausto Amicone, is looking to continue to grow his business operations by revolutionizing their lighting strategy.

"When it comes to our propagation operations, meeting the lighting needs of every crop would require purchasing multiple models of fixtures," says Amicone. "With Sollum’s solution, we have all the functionality we need in a single, fully programmable lighting solution enabling unlimited lighting zones, each lit by a personalized light recipe adapted to the needs of each crop. We can add or remove crops as needed without purchasing additional hardware or software. We are confident that Sollum's lighting solution is a perfect fit for AMCO's business goals."

"Sollum's dynamic LED grow light multi-zoning capabilities can accommodate the needs of different crops, but also adapt to their different growth stages, at different times of the year," added Louis Brun, President and CEO of Sollum Technologies. "And this is managed from any device through our user-friendly SUN as a Service® platform, which monitors fixtures 24/7, providing data to enable preventative maintenance and ensure optimal performance. That said, we also support growers not only during the installation phase but throughout the year. Our smart support team of agronomists, engineers and technicians explains, trains, recommends and answers questions on site or remotely as producers grow with our solution."

AMCO is just one of the many producers in Leamington – Canada's greenhouse capital – who have made the move to Sollum fixtures. Sollum LED grow lights have also been making waves overseas in Europe, and south of the border in the United States, as more and more of those in the greenhouse industry recognize the many benefits of fully dynamic smart LED lighting.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun’s natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated. For more information, visit sollum.tech.

