QED Secure Solutions Awarded 5-Year, $42M USAF Contract to Advance Weapons Systems Cybersecurity Assessment Capabilities

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QED Secure Solutions (QED) was awarded a new 5-year, $42-million Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III contract by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and General Services Administration (GSA). This ‘Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity’ (IDIQ) contract is a continuation of QED’s pervious SBIR efforts to identify cybersecurity weaknesses in critical USAF weapon systems and infrastructure.

The sole-source IDIQ will bolster USAF cybersecurity test and evaluation capabilities for performing vulnerability discovery on critical war-time systems. "We are truly honored to have been chosen as the recipient of this $42 million IDIQ contract," said Billy Rios and Jonathan Butts, Co-Founders of QED. "This award reflects our track record of delivering solutions for national security and our unwavering commitment to enhancing military operational capabilities. We look forward to collaborating closely with the USAF to achieve their strategic goals."

Under the SBIR IDIQ award, QED will deliver capabilities and perform system evaluations to ensure the continued surety of USAF weapon systems. QED will work closely with the USAF over the next five years assessing, analyzing, and prioritizing recommendations for cybersecurity vulnerabilities associated with aircraft, munitions, base infrastructure, and other critical capabilities.

About QED

QED is a proven leader in cybersecurity research and development providing solutions for critical infrastructure protection and national security. QED's extensive experience includes exploitation and analysis of embedded devices covering a range of technologies, to include medical devices, aviation, space systems, critical infrastructure, automobiles, and locomotives. In addition to commercial clients and Department of Defense efforts, QED has developed solutions for national critical assets in support of NASA, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Energy.

To learn more, visit www.qedsecure.com or contact contact@qedsecure.com.