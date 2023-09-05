GNC and Ordergroove Sign Partnership Renewal to Advance Consumer Health and Well-Being via Omnichannel Subscriptions and Memberships

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leading provider of subscription solutions for retailers and brands, and GNC, a global leader in health and wellness solutions, are excited to announce a four-year renewal of their strategic partnership, originally established in 2015. GNC’s renewed investment in its omnichannel subscription and membership offerings, Routines and Pro Access, respectively, will further deliver on GNC’s mission to spark customers’ motivation and support their desire to live well. The renewed agreement solidifies GNC’s subscription-first strategy.

GNC's Executive Vice Chairman, Yong Kai Wong, expressed enthusiasm about the long-term partnership, saying, “We are thrilled about this long-term partnership with Ordergroove and how subscriptions and memberships have helped us foster well-being for our customers via Routines and proper adherence, both online and in our retail stores at the point-of-sale. Ordergroove is best-in-class and has been critical to our success thus far and will be for years to come.”

Since launching subscriptions with Ordergroove in 2015, GNC has seen tremendous growth in active subscribers and recurring revenue. Across Ordergroove's customer base, consumers who enroll in a subscription experience, on average, have three times the lifetime value of transactional shoppers.

The key to GNC’s subscription success has been helping its customers achieve their health and fitness goals via a personalized, omnichannel experience that removes friction and encourages adherence to goals. By leveraging data-driven insights and predictive analytics powered by Ordergroove, GNC offers subscribers and members personalized experiences that are tailored to meet each customer’s unique needs. From personalized product recommendations to subscriber management via Alexa and SMS, GNC is on the bleeding edge of helping customers develop healthy routines that enable them to live well.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with GNC, a retailer I’ve been a customer of since growing up in Miami, Florida, and a brand that is synonymous with consumer health,” said Ordergroove’s CEO Greg Alvo. “This renewal underscores the trust and confidence GNC places in Ordergroove’s best-in-class omnichannel subscription and membership solutions that drive profitable, recurring revenue. We look forward to being an integral part of driving GNC’s mission of fostering well-being for years to come.”

