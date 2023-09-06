Stratus Financial Takes Flight with Blue Line Aviation in Exciting New Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratus Financial, a leading financial services firm specializing in student pilot flight school financing, has announced its new partnership with Blue Line Aviation, a premier aviation training company. This partnership is set to revolutionize the aviation industry and create new opportunities for individuals interested in pursuing a career in aviation.

The partnership will combine the expertise of both companies to provide comprehensive financial solutions to Blue Line Aviation’s trainees. Stratus Financial will offer financing options and other financial services to assist Blue Line Aviation’s students in achieving their dreams of becoming pilots.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Line Aviation to provide financial solutions to aspiring pilots,” said Brandon Martini, COO of Stratus Financial. “With our expertise in student pilot financial services and Blue Line Aviation’s reputation for providing top-notch aviation training, we are confident that this partnership will be a game-changer in the aviation industry.”

Blue Line Aviation is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “We are thrilled to be working with Stratus Financial,” said Ashley Tucker, VP of Sales and Marketing of Blue Line Aviation. “Their expertise in financial services will provide our trainees with the support they need to achieve their goals.”

The partnership between Stratus Financial and Blue Line Aviation is a testament to the commitment of both companies to provide the best possible resources to their clients. They are excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring and look forward to a bright future together.

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation, established in 2012, is one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In as few as five and a half months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit https://www.bluelineaviation.com.

About Stratus Financial

Established in 2020, Stratus Financial is committed to providing student loans to aspiring student pilots at all levels of experience and training. Created by a group of FAA-Certified Flight and Ground Instructors, Stratus Financial’s firsthand understanding of aviation’s essence drives our commitment to helping pilots realize their dreams. Our dedication goes beyond financial services; we are on a mission to finance aspirations and carve pathways to success. We envision a future where aviation remains an unbounded passion, where more individuals can take flight and make their mark. Our innovative financial solutions echo this commitment, reflecting our dedication to supporting pilots at every stage of their journey. To discover how Stratus Financial is reshaping aviation finance, visit https://stratus.finance/.