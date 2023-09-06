Entravision and Leading African Music Streaming Service Boomplay Form Media Sales Partnership in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision announced today it has been appointed as the preferred media sales partner for Boomplay, the #1 music streaming platform in Africa. Through this partnership, Entravision will represent Boomplay for all advertising sales and account management in Kenya.

Boomplay is a leading music streaming service provided by Transsnet Music Limited, and is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS as well as on the web via www.boomplay.com. Boomplay has over 98 million Monthly Active Users in Africa, with a catalogue of over 100 million songs.

“We are proud to partner with Boomplay and bring local and international brands a solution to reach new audiences in Africa. The platform’s adoption and continued growth in Africa displays the significant opportunities that digital audio brings to the digital ecosystem. We are pleased to introduce yet another big tech platform representation into Entravision in Africa’s portfolio, and I am confident that our commercial operations, existing network and results oriented platform will support the growth of advertisers on the platform,” said Julian Jordaan, President of Entravision in Africa.

Boomplay won the Best African App at the 2017 Apps Africa Awards, and allows its users to stream and download their favourite songs and videos, as well as subscribe to a monthly plan to access premium features such as ad-free streaming. Boomplay aims to empower the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential and enable advertisers to connect with its vast African audience.

Commenting on the partnership, Sherly Luo, Business Development Director of Boomplay, said, “Our vision is to become not only a music streaming service, but we aim to be the number one player in the whole music ecosystem for African music. Users with freemium subscriptions will be exposed to brand ads while using our service, and this is the model where the partnership with Entravision, our Kenyan media sales partner, comes in, ensuring brands and users enjoy a seamless commercial experience.”

Boomplay has been empowering the African music ecosystem through various stakeholder partnerships and industry support initiatives and aims to do more to ensure that the potential of the African music ecosystem is unlocked.

About Entravision in Africa

Entravision in Africa is an online media and ad-technology business with a rich heritage in the African advertising industry. For 23 years the business has represented the largest publishers and platforms in Africa and have helped global brands reach connected consumers and drive business impact. With a mission to connect publishers to brands, and brands to consumers, Entravision in Africa helps brands reach audiences at scale through its exclusive partnership with leading platforms like TikTok, Anzu, Triton Digital and many more. Entravision in Africa is a business unit of Entravision, a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers.

Learn more about all of our innovative media, marketing and technology offerings at entravisionafrica.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com. Boomplay has over 98 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), with a catalogue of over 100 million songs.