dope.security Signs Deal with e92plus to Expand Channel Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dope.security, the fly-direct Secure Web Gateway (SWG), today announced it has signed a distributor agreement with value added distributor (VAD) e92plus to expand its channel program in the United Kingdom. The company also announced partnerships with Softcat and Hedgehog Security to address further cybersecurity use cases for IT service providers, highlighting the opportunities for VARs and MSPs to embrace the potential of a new approach to secure web gateway (SWG) technology.

“dope.security is built as a standalone, mainstream cyber business,” said Kunal Agarwal, Founder and CEO, dope.security. “To transform the SWG space, we’re building strong foundations: channel distribution with partners who believe in passion, beautiful UX, and the Fly-Direct architecture. Both e92plus and dope value product and first class customer experience, so we’ve come together to supercharge our UK channel game. With e92plus’s network of 1000+ partners, including Softcat, and Hedgehog, we’re expanding our go-to-market to address customer challenges with the legacy approach.”

According to The Business Research Company, the global SWG market is expected to grow from $8.8B to $22.9B by 2027. dope.security disrupts this multi-billion dollar market by performing security checks directly on the endpoint instead of routing traffic through stopover datacenters. The combination of dope’s simplistic UX design and ability to solve mainstream problems makes the dope.swg appealing to IT service providers and represents a significant opportunity for value added resellers and distributors.

dope is a channel-first company and will lean on its relationship with e92plus to expand its presence in the UK in pursuit of long term, sustainable growth. e92plus has established its presence as the largest independent cybersecurity VAD in the UK, and will leverage its extensive experience and leading technical and marketing services to recruit and empower its partner community to accelerate the growth of dope.

“The SWG market remains a core part of the growing cybersecurity market, and we can see huge potential for innovation as companies seek an effortless and intuitive solution that allows the Internet to function how it's supposed to,” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO, e92plus. “Dope rises to meet this challenge, revolutionizing the SWG market with its Fly-Direct architecture. By prioritizing user experience and adopting a modern, simplistic design, dope helps our partners deliver tangible benefits, cost savings and increased ROI. They’ll provide an exciting addition to our portfolio, and will help our partners take a unique solution to market to grow their business and differentiate their offering. Onboarding partners like Hedgehog Security so quickly highlights the excitement that dope brings to the market.”

The channel has suffered the brunt of faulty stopover architecture and bad customer experience, to where their end-customers have to endure unnecessary disruptions, compromised security and sluggish performance. Softcat and Hedgehog recognize the urgent need for a cutting-edge solution like dope, offering unparalleled performance, privacy and reliability, empowering the channel to restore trust and deliver an exceptional end-user experience.

"Dope is a compelling SWG alternative that outpaces conventional cybersecurity solutions plagued by performance issues related to cloud traffic and security layering,” said Kieron Newsham, Chief Technologist, Softcat. "With Dope’s fly-direct architecture, our customers can experience on-premise like performance, greater control over cloud-based security, and rapid policy and change control with reduced latency.”

To learn more about dope.security, or to try the dope.swg free for 30 days, visit https://dope.security. For more information about dope and e92plus visit: www.e92plus.com/vendors/dopesecurity

About dope.security

No stopovers. No outages. That’s the difference with dope.security, the fly-direct Secure Web Gateway (SWG). Eliminate the stopover datacenter and perform enterprise-grade security checks directly on the endpoint, providing stronger privacy, reliability, and performance speeds up to 4X faster.

About e92plus

For e92plus, it’s all about being channel-first. Since we started over 30 years ago, we’ve been dedicated to empowering our partners and helping them accelerate their business growth. We’re now the UK’s biggest dedicated cybersecurity VAD.

For our reseller partners, our expertise in cybersecurity has helped them protect thousands of organisations across the UK, with our in-house teams supporting our channel community every step of the way. With a portfolio that includes the most exciting, innovative and disruptive technology in cybersecurity – from market leaders to start-ups, we’re committed to delivering outstanding value to our thousands of customers with a channel-first approach. We’re also helping our partners build their managed services practices, and embrace the cloud revolution through our dedicated e92msp and e92cloud divisions.

Learn more at www.e92plus.com