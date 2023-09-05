SatixFy Announces First Half 2023 Results

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house developed chipsets, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2023.

Nir Barkan, CEO of SatixFy, commented: “We are pleased with the continued increase in our revenue, which demonstrates that Satixfy is growing in accordance with our plans, while continuing our investment in R&D in order to maintain our edge and advance our satellite communication systems and chipsets.”

Continued Mr. Barkan, “We recently took the strategic decision to focus our satellite business on our core competencies of development of groundbreaking chipsets supporting multi beam digital antennas and on-board processing for the space industry and advanced ground terminals. In line with this strategy, last week we announced a landmark $60 million agreement for Satixfy with MDA, a leading provider of advanced satellite technology. Under the agreement, we expect to generate $40 million for the sale of our UK subsidiary to MDA as well as $20 million in commercial agreements for our space-grade ASICs, which includes the previous $10 million advanced payment made in June to be applied to future orders of our space grade chips. This UK subsidiary is focused on designing digital payloads for satellites using the company chipset. We have kept the chips and related IP within Satixfy and will be offering it to the satellite payloads vendors.”

“Not only does this deal significantly strengthen our balance sheet, but we also expect that this transaction will increase our chipset sales into satellite digital payloads and will lead to increased collaboration between MDA and SatixFy into new areas. We believe that our previous investment in technology has positioned us well, allowing us to offer the most advanced solutions at a crucial time to the rapid growing LEO satellite market, ” concluded Mr. Barkan.

First Half 2023 Results

Total revenues for the first half, ended June 30, 2023, were $5.7 million, an increase of 71%, compared to $3.3 million in the first half of 2022. The increase was driven equally by an increase in revenues from development services and preproduction and sales of products.

Development services and preproduction were $4.1 million, or a 38% increase, for the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022 mainly due to new projects since the beginning of 2023. Sales of products were $1.5 million, an increase of 370%, for the first half 2023 compared to the first half of 2022, primarily driven by delivery of delayed orders from 2022.

Gross profit for the first half of 2023 was $2.3 million (gross margin of 41.0%), an increase of 31%, compared with $1.8 million (gross margin of 54%) in the first half of 2022. The decline in gross margin was primarily driven by an increase in project costs, combined with an increase in sales of products which carry low profitability.

Operating loss was $16.6 million in the first half of 2023, compared with an operating loss of $12.5 million in the first half of 2022.

Net loss for the first half of 2023 was $46.5 million, or $0.57 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $15.4 million, or $0.98 per basic share, in the first half of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 totaled $11.5 million, compared to $11.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

