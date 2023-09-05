GenTwo Raises $15M Series A led by Point72 Ventures

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenTwo, a Swiss-based B2B Fintech platform specialized in securitization of bankable and non-bankable assets, announced today that it has raised a USD 15 million Series A led by US-based Point72 Ventures. In conjunction with the investment, Pete Casella, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Fintech investments at Point72 Ventures, joins GenTwo’s board of directors.

Founded in 2018 in Zurich, GenTwo has built an innovative financial engineering network centered around its proprietary GenTwo PRO platform. This allows investment professionals to quickly and easily securitize and bring to market any asset or investment strategy in the form of a bankable security.

With GenTwo, previously alternative and non-bankable assets such as real estate, fine art or digital assets – a global market estimated to be worth over USD 78 trillion – can be made easily accessible to all investors. The company‘s products address asset managers’ and their clients’ growing need for innovative financial products that offer new opportunities for diversification and active portfolio management.

To date, the company has served more than 250 clients in 26 countries to launch well over 1,200 investment products and has more than USD 3 billion under service.

“ At Point72 Ventures we like to back founders with bold ideas. GenTwo is a good example of what we are looking for, and we believe that the founders Patrick Loepfe and Philippe A. Naegeli are the right team to execute on their ideas,” said Pete Casella, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Fintech investments at Point72 Ventures. “ We are excited to support the company on their mission towards expanding the investment universe for their clients.”

" We have always been a strongly technology-focused company and have worked hard to create what we believe is a unique securitization platform that offers clients unmatched simplicity, efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” said Patrick Loepfe, Co-Founder and Chairman of GenTwo. " With its experience in not only fintech but also AI, Point72 Ventures is the perfect partner to help us do even more.”

“ To have a venture capital firm like Point72 Ventures reach all the way across the ocean and choose us for its first investment in Switzerland is highly gratifying,” said Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO and Co-Founder of GenTwo. “ It is clear that we both see the same opportunity and that Point72 Ventures believes in our ability to deliver on it.”

GenTwo plans on using the funding to expand internationally and further develop the company’s financial engineering platform.

About GenTwo

Founded in 2018, GenTwo is a Swiss-based B2B fintech company that operates globally with the mission to expand the investment universe by making all assets investable. GenTwo has built a financial engineering network based on two pillars. Its proprietary platform solution GenTwo PRO empowers investment professionals to create unlimited, white-labeled investment solutions. Its AssetRush event series, which has established itself on the Swiss financial services industry calendar, provides a unique forum for showcasing the investment revolution that its next generation securitization platform is helping to catalyze. GenTwo currently has over three billion US dollars in Assets under Service (AuS).

GenTwo Digital is a subsidiary of GenTwo, bridging the gap between traditional and digital assets.