ViewSonic Adds to its Award-Winning Portable Monitor Line Up

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the ViewSonic® VX16 series of portable displays to its award-winning family of monitors. Available in 1080p and 4K Ultra HD resolutions, the ViewSonic® VX1655, VX1655-4K, and VX1655-4K-OLED monitors deliver incredible visual performance in a slim and compact form factor.

An award-winning design features 15.6-inch screens with ultra-thin panels and a kickstand that provides incredible stability and discreetly hides cable connectivity, while still allowing these displays to be used in both portrait and landscape modes. All three portable monitors come with versatile connectivity options, including two USB-C ports for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI, and a headphone jack.

“ViewSonic wanted to add more options to our portable monitor family,” said Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic. “Our previous lineup of portable monitors received amazing responses from consumers. But we wanted to provide even more choices and features in this category to ensure our users have a portable monitor that fits their lifestyle. A second monitor can boost productivity while on the go, so these portable models are a no-compromise solution that works best for a variety of users.”

VX1655-4K-OLED

15.6-inch portable monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution and OLED technology

100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage offers incredible color precision

Connectivity includes USB-C (x2), mini-HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm Audio Out

Dual integrated speakers for stereo sound

Weighs 1.5 pounds and 0.6-inches thick

Available: Now for estimated street price of $499.99* [USD]

VX1655-4K

15.6-inch portable monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution

Connectivity includes USB-C (x2), mini-HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm Audio Out

Integrated tripod mount in the stand for additional versatility

Dual integrated speakers for stereo sound

Weighs 1.7 pounds and 0.8-inches thick

Available: October 2023 for an estimated street price of $399.99* [USD]

VX1655

15.6-inch portable monitor with native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

Connectivity includes USB-C (x2), mini-HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm Audio Out

Integrated tripod mount in the stand for additional versatility

Dual integrated speakers for stereo sound

Weighs 1.7 pounds and 0.8-inches thick

Available: Now for an estimated street price of $199.99* [USD]

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard® software ecosystem. With more than 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference®.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.