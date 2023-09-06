Xponential Fitness Announces VaynerMedia as Global Media and Creative Agency of Record

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (”Xponential”) the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced that it has selected VaynerMedia, a contemporary global creative and media agency with expertise delivering impactful business results, as its global media and creative agency of record. VaynerMedia will assume marketing and creative responsibilities for all Xponential brands effective October 1, 2023. Pursuant to the partnership, VaynerMedia Chief Executive Officer Gary Vaynerchuk will lead marketing for all Xponential brands.

Under the partnership, VaynerMedia will develop and execute a comprehensive and insights-driven marketing and content plan tailored to each of Xponential’s brands, in order to drive brand awareness, engage new audiences and optimize marketing spend. VaynerMedia will be responsible for creative, strategic and media services to support Xponential’s global expansion.

“We are thrilled to partner with VaynerMedia and impressed by their innovative ability to build brand awareness and capture consumer loyalty,” said Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness CEO. “We look forward to working with Gary and the entire team to leverage their unique data and insights-driven approach, as we continue to drive growth and provide customers a best-in-class boutique fitness experience.”

“I am thrilled to work with Xponential and its suite of iconic boutique fitness brands,” said Gary Vaynerchuk, VaynerMedia CEO. “Our social-first model and deep bench of marketing and creative talent is perfectly suited to meet Xponential’s dynamic needs. Together, we will be able to reach new levels of growth for Xponential globally.”

Xponential continues to grow as the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, offering customers both in-person and online fitness experiences. VaynerMedia will support a streamlined and coordinated approach to consumer touchpoints and brand building, and better enable local franchisees to leverage Xponential’s marketing capabilities and insights. Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur, Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, CEO of VeeFriends, and a five-time New York Times Bestselling Author.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 19 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://xponential.com.

About VaynerMedia

VaynerMedia is a contemporary global creative and media agency with an expertise in driving relevance for clients and delivering impactful business results. The independently-owned agency was founded in 2009 and has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Sydney. VaynerMedia has been recognized for its work at Cannes Lions, the Clio Awards and The Webby Awards. It is part of the VaynerX family of companies.