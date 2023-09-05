RELEX and FourKites Establish Strategic Partnership for Advanced Supply Chain Visibility

CHICAGO & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading supply chain solution provider RELEX Solutions today announced a strategic partnership with leading global supply chain visibility platform provider FourKites. This partnership aims to equip retailers, consumer goods companies, wholesalers and distributors with a comprehensive view of their supply chains, ensuring potential disruptions can be addressed and resolved quickly.

By integrating the RELEX AI-driven unified retail and supply chain planning platform with FourKites’ real-time supply chain insights, companies can mitigate risk, protect revenue, fine-tune workforce scheduling in line with shipment timelines, and bolster comprehensive supply chain visibility. The combined solution will give customers the ability to better orchestrate the end-to-end supply chain across inventory, space, pricing and labor in one, unified platform.

“Our partnership with FourKites equips customers with real-time supply chain visibility insights, giving them the ability to visualize and respond to what’s happening across their supply chain operations within the RELEX unified planning platform. This approach shifts the focus from reactive problem-solving to proactive planning. It’s akin to seeing a challenge on the horizon and preparing well in advance, particularly vital for products that have extended delivery times due to geographical distances,” says Laurence Brenig-Jones, Vice President, Product Strategy, RELEX. “Together, we’ll be able to help customers analyze how order disruptions might affect sales, letting them prioritize solutions for the most critical issues, first.”

Real-time visibility is critical for companies to proactively identify possible shipment delays, mitigate future lost sales, conduct distribution center flow and capacity resource planning, and bolster visibility for calendar-critical activities, such as promotions and seasonality. Access to order and inventory-level data will also help businesses both anticipate potential shipment delays and better understand and plan for long lead-time or high-demand seasonal items to ensure product availability, leading to increased sales and reduced out-of-stocks.

“Teaming up with RELEX isn’t just about spotting delays – it’s about giving our customers the full picture across the supply chain,” said Fab Brasca, chief strategy officer, FourKites. “It helps them grasp not only when something might be late, but also how that might ripple through their operations. We want them to have the predictive insights and confidence to make the best decisions for their business.”

Notably, a number of industry-leading companies, including Big Lots, Dollar Tree, PetSmart, Kwik Trip and Sprouts, already trust both RELEX and FourKites with their supply chain needs. This collaboration promises a sharper, more transparent view of their – and other joint customers’ — supply chains.

Details of this partnership will be shared at Visibility, FourKites’ annual user conference in Chicago, IL, on September 6 & 7, 2023, which convenes over 700 supply chain leaders from the world’s largest brands, including Bayer, ARMADA, Eastman, Dollar Tree and Cardinal Health, among others. RELEX is an exhibitor at Visibility.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandising, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.