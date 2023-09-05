Mindy Grossman, Jennifer Foyle and Carmen Bauza to Be Honored at Delivering Good’s 2023 Gala

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National nonprofit Delivering Good today announced the 2023 honorees who will be recognized at its annual gala fundraising event on Wednesday, November 1. Celebrating leadership and excellence in fashion, finance and philanthropy, this year’s “Evening of Delivering Good” will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

In advance of the gala, Delivering Good is also launching its “1 Million Bras” campaign, which aims to bring the retail industry together and donate 1 million bras to women and girls across the U.S. who are dealing with issues like homelessness, domestic violence, poverty and other challenges. To kick off the campaign, AEO Inc. and its Aerie brand, will donate 100,000 bras to the cause.

This year’s gala award honorees are:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Mindy Grossman, Partner

Consello Group

VANGUARD AWARD

Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director

American Eagle & Aerie

IMPACT AWARD

Carmen Bauza, Board Member

Claire’s Stores, Destination XL Group, Zumiez, OneWater Marine

The gala event will be co-hosted by entrepreneur, founder and host of InsideLINES Podcast, Atoya Burleson and MG2 and Retail Refined Host, Melissa Gonzalez and renowned auctioneer Lydia Fenet, CEO and Founder of Lydia Fenet Agency, will lead a live auction and paddle raise.

Stacy Berns, President of Berns Communications Group, and Haresh Tharani, Chairman and CEO of Tharanco Group, will co-chair the event. The evening will feature a cocktail reception followed by a dinner program, recognition of the honorees and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s honorees, who are some of the most respected and impactful women leaders in the retail industry,” said Andrea Weiss, Chair of the Board of Directors of Delivering Good. “We’re also honored to launch the 1 Million Bras campaign and thankful for the generosity of our brand partners that are working alongside us to support women and girls across the country by providing them with new bras, which are often out of reach for those living with homelessness and poverty, but are greatly needed.”

For more information about the honorees and to purchase tickets, please visit our website.

To learn more about Delivering Good and its response to the recent wildfires in Maui, please click here.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed more than $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity, and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults, and families facing economic, medical, social, and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.