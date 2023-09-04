THE PURE ONE STATION THE INNOVATIVE 4-IN-1 CLEAN STATION FROM TINECO!

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tineco, a pioneer in the field of floor cleaning and smart home appliances, is expanding its product range and unveiling the brand new PURE ONE STATION at IFA 2023. The PURE ONE STATION is an innovative 4-in-1 cleaning station that, thanks to its docking base, allows the vacuum cleaner to empty its contents into an allergen-free bag. With advanced features and cutting-edge technology, the PURE ONE STATION offers unparalleled cleaning efficiency.

The PURE ONE STATION is the perfect ally for simple and effective cleaning, combining four important functions in a single device. Furthermore, after each use, the vacuum cleaner self-cleans on the station, charges, and is neatly stored at the same time.

Product Features:

60 days of hassle-free use with the 3-liter Eco tank: It can hold dirt and dust for up to 60 days, reducing the frequency of cleaning and making maintenance easier.

It can hold dirt and dust for up to 60 days, reducing the frequency of cleaning and making maintenance easier. Self-cleaning: The station automatically empties the tank and cleans all parts - from the brush to the tube, including the filters.

The station automatically empties the tank and cleans all parts - from the brush to the tube, including the filters. The ZeroTangle™ brush: Specially designed by Tineco, it effectively captures and traps hair and is ideal for pet owners.

Specially designed by Tineco, it effectively captures and traps hair and is ideal for pet owners. The intelligent Tineco iLoop™ sensor ensures precise suction. The iLoop sensor detects the amount of dust and adjusts accordingly. The station optimizes cleaning time based on the level of dirt.

sensor ensures precise suction. The iLoop sensor detects the amount of dust and adjusts accordingly. The station optimizes cleaning time based on the level of dirt. 5-stage filtration with H13 HEPA: Fresher and healthier air with the advanced 5-stage HEPA filtration system. The filtration system captures up to 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, ensuring clean air throughout the home.

Technical Specifications PURE ONE STATION Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 270 W

Battery: 14.4V 4000mAh

Runtime: 15-60 minutes

Charging Time: 4-5 hours

Noise Level: <77 dBA

Dust Bin Capacity: 0.3 L

LED Display

Weight: 2.4 kg

Technical Specifications PURE ONE Cleaning Station:

Power: 550 W

Noise Level: 79 dBA

Dust Bin Capacity: 3L

LED Display

Weight: 7 kg

"After our successful launch event at IFA 2023, we are delighted to introduce our innovative 4-in-1 cleaning station to our customers. With advanced features and cutting-edge technology, it delivers unparalleled cleaning efficiency," says Marco Getz, General Manager of Tineco Europe.

The Pure One Station vacuum cleaner will be available starting from September 4th on the official Tineco website and on Amazon, priced at 799 euros.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, with the launch of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has driven innovation in the home smart appliance category Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum line – the FLOOR ONE Series.

For more information, please visit https://fr.tineco.com/