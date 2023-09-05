Optimum Teams up With Baseball Hall of Fame Legend Derek Jeter on Brand-New Marketing Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optimum, a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), announces today its partnership with former New York Yankee and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter to launch a brand-new marketing campaign celebrating the company’s Greatest Offer of All Time, Optimum Complete.

Optimum Complete is a line of Optimum Internet + Optimum Mobile bundles that allow customers to save big with plans starting at just $45 per month.

“ We are thrilled to launch our new marketing campaign celebrating Optimum’s greatest offer of all time – the GOAT – alongside sports legend Derek Jeter,” said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer at Optimum. “Optimum Complete combines our most powerful connectivity products – Internet + Mobile – to make life easier for our customers and unlock big savings for them each month, and we couldn’t be happier to work with Derek to bring this campaign to life. Now, customers have the chance to see Optimum’s newest dynamic duo side-by-side to bring them the very best in Internet + Mobile bundles.”

“ It’s been a lot of fun partnering with Optimum on their latest Optimum Complete campaign,” said Derek Jeter. “ Not only was it great to see their focus on providing the best bundle options for the consumer, but this experience also was a first for me: working with a real goat!”

Through Optimum Complete, customers have access to Optimum Internet services, delivering next-level speeds, fiber-rich internet, and WiFi in the home plus Optimum Mobile services with 5G, nationwide wireless coverage on the go, available all through one provider, Optimum. With one compelling price point, customers receive complete connectivity, simplicity, and exceptional value.

With speeds of up to 8 Gig, Optimum customers can access the fastest fiber internet service [1], and with Optimum Mobile, customers have access to America’s largest, fastest, and most awarded 5G network on a service voted #1 in customer satisfaction by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI)[2].

To view the new campaign TV spot, click here. New and existing Optimum customers can visit Optimum.com/complete or an Optimum store for more information on Optimum Complete. Existing customers can also call 1.866.347.4784 to upgrade.

[1] Fastest claim limited to Optimum serviceable footprint and based on comparison with competing ISPs identified as top broadband providers by Leichtman Research Group.

[2] Compared to other measured full service mobile service providers in the 2022 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) surveys of customers rating their own mobile service provider’s performance.

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, and mobile services to approximately 4.8 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.