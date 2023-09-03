Fresenius Kabi and AABB Announce Start of 18th Annual Blood Collectors Week September 3-9, 2023

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi and AABB proudly announce the dates of the 18th annual Blood Collectors Week, which runs September 3-9, 2023. Throughout the week, dedicated individuals who make blood collection possible, including phlebotomists, apheresis operators, medical directors, donor recruiters, technicians, and drivers, are honored for their vital role as the connection between blood donors and patients relying on blood for medical conditions.

Blood Collectors Week is an annual initiative that was co-created and is sponsored by AABB (Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies), an international association for individuals and institutions in the fields of transfusion medicine and biotherapies; and Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company with expertise in pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition and medical technologies.

"We are delighted to partner with AABB once again to celebrate Blood Collectors Week and honor the unwavering dedication of blood collectors in the U.S.," said Dean Gregory, president, MedTech Global Commercial Operations at Fresenius Kabi. "Each unit of blood they collect serves as a lifeline for patients in need, underscoring the profound impact of their life-saving work. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all blood collectors for their invaluable contributions to the well-being of countless individuals and their vital role in caring for life."

Nearly 300 blood centers across the United States are expected to host celebrations honoring local collectors in recognition of their dedication to patient health and safety. For a list of participating centers click here.

“Our nation’s blood collectors are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly every day to ensure the safety and availability of the blood supply. Their heroic work helps to provide optimal care for patients throughout the country,” said Debra BenAvram, FASAE, CAE, chief executive officer of AABB. “As we celebrate Blood Collectors Week this year, AABB is proud to continue our partnership with Fresenius Kabi to honor blood collectors and thank them for the critical role they play in the health care system.”

Blood collectors are invited to visit www.bloodcollectors.org to share what makes them proud of their vital role in health care, inspiring others to join the profession. Those celebrating are encouraged to follow the @bloodcollectors X (formerly Twitter) account to read their stories and show support on social media by sharing celebration photos using the hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives.

To learn more about blood donation, find a local blood collection site, or download resources for your Blood Collectors Week celebration, visit www.bloodcollectors.org.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for patients with critical and chronic conditions. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AABB

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies. The association is committed to improving health through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and educational programs that focus on optimizing patient and donor care and safety. AABB membership includes physicians, nurses, scientists, researchers, administrators, medical technologists and other health care providers. AABB members are located in more than 80 countries and AABB accredits institutions in more than 50 countries. To learn more about AABB, visit http://www.aabb.org.