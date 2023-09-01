Wyoming’s Casper College Adds YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to its Suite of Ed-Tech Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wyoming-based Casper College has bolstered its commitment to accessibility by adding YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector to provide a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging video and media content to students.

The institution was seeking a robust platform that offered website accessibility features for various assistive devices and that worked well with other learning tools, including Moodle, its learning management system. YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions. The solution provides an accessibility gauge and enables content creators to pinpoint and correct issues as content is created.

In addition, instructors will benefit from the automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools that help build accessibility into course creation. YuJa Panorama also provides users with an LTI app and customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to both internal and external web pages.

“Casper College has been a long time user of the YuJa Video Platform. The addition of the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform will help streamline accessibility to create an inclusive, equitable, accessible educational environment for all,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Casper College is committed to accessibility, and we’re excited for them to use YuJa Panorama to help meet all their accessibility needs.”

ABOUT CASPER COLLEGE

Located in Casper, Wyoming, Casper College is a public, comprehensive two-year institution with a primary focus on student success that provides learning opportunities to enrich the lives of its students and community. The college offers more than 130 academic transfer, technical and career programs to approximately 5,000 students from all over Wyoming, 35-plus states and 20 foreign countries.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.