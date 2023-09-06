Bluegrass Supply Chain Partners with ReverseLogix to Enhance Efficiency and Sustainability

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluegrass Supply Chain is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ReverseLogix, a trailblazing software solution provider in the field of reverse logistics, returns management, and supply chain optimization. This collaboration aims to revolutionize supply chain processes, drive efficiency, promote sustainability, and maintain cost-effectiveness.

Reverse logistics has become an integral aspect of modern businesses, allowing organizations to manage returns, repairs, refurbishments, and recycling efficiently. Bluegrass Supply Chain’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has led to this strategic alliance with ReverseLogix, a company known for its cutting-edge solutions that streamline reverse logistics operations.

“We are excited to unlock new business opportunities with the use of ReverseLogix,” said John Higgins, President & CEO of Bluegrass Supply Chain. “This partnership aligns with our mission to continuously improve our supply chain operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

By leveraging the ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS), Bluegrass will optimize their reverse logistics processes, reduce waste, and minimize their environmental footprint. Through this collaboration, businesses will benefit from streamlined operations, environmental sustainability, and data-driven insights.

“As returns continue to become a critical factor in customer satisfaction, 3PL providers must think holistically about their services. With the ReverseLogix solution, Bluegrass continues to build on their reputation of delivering innovative solutions that drive measurable value for their customers,” said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. “We are proud to partner with them to optimize the reverse supply chain for their customers.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the realm of supply chain management, highlighting Bluegrass’ dedication to innovation and ReverseLogix's expertise in developing solutions that redefine industry norms.

For more information about Bluegrass Supply Chain, please visit bsc3pl.com or reach us by phone at 270-282-0011. To inquire about job opportunities, please email careers@bsc3pl.com and for general business inquiries, please email info@bsc3pl.com.

About Bluegrass Supply Chain

Bluegrass Supply Chain is a third-party/contract logistics provider based in Bowling Green, KY. Founded in 2002, we strive to deliver innovative solutions to make our customers and their supply chains better. Serving primarily automotive, food and beverage, and consumer goods companies, Bluegrass provides value added fulfillment, Just-in-Time/Just-in-Sequence, cross docking, ecommerce fulfillment, light assembly, and engineering support services over a five-state region.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, eCommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns’ lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/.