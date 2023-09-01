Pickering Energy Partners Picks Up Top Energy Investment Banking Team From Bulge Bracket Firm

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) announces that a team led by Managing Directors Robyn Underwood and Jason Kivett have joined the PEP Investment Banking practice. The former Barclays investment bankers have worked together for over a decade with extensive experience across the energy sector. The team, which includes several financial and technical professionals from Barclays and other bulge bracket firms, will be focused on traditional oil and gas. They will partner seamlessly with the existing Renewables and Energy Transition advisory team.

Underwood, Kivett and the expanded team join a PEP platform with more than 500 years of collective industry and financial advisory experience. The team alone advised on over $100 billion in transactions across corporate mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, debt issuances, and equity financings, which included leading more than twenty IPOs and follow-on offerings. The combined team has frequently ranked amongst the top 10 energy deal makers, both globally and in North America. With this expansion, PEP more than doubles its M&A advisory and capital raising team.

Another addition to the firm’s expanding investment banking platform, Osmar Abib joins the PEP Advisory Board. Abib provides rich market insights based on his experience as the former Global Head of Energy Investment Banking for Credit Suisse.

Abib retired after 26 years with Credit Suisse, most recently as the chairman of the Global Energy Group based in Houston and New York. In addition to his many leadership roles in Credit Suisse’s Investment Banking & Capital Markets division, Abib also served as Vice Chairman of the firm’s Investment Banking Financing Committee. Abib led an extensive number of public offerings and M&A transactions across every vertical within the energy sector globally. During his 30+ year career, Abib’s engagements included some of the most significant transactions in the energy sector including the IPO of Saudi Aramco, spinoff of Phillips 66, sale of Cameron to Schlumberger and the unsolicited acquisition of Baker Hughes by Halliburton.

"Our clients turn to us for our dedication to the energy sector, and our ability to get deals done," said Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of Pickering Energy Partners. “As the industry seeks more innovative financial solutions than ever before, our team is ready to support that demand."

“Experience matters and we appreciate the deeply rooted relationships our new team members have developed over their careers,” adds Walker Moody, President of Pickering Energy Partners. “The PEP Investment Banking team knows energy, and they understand operators. We continue to play offense and bring on talented, experienced professionals to benefit our clients.”

###

About Pickering Energy Partners

PEP is an energy-focused financial services platform. Our expertise spans decades across the entire energy landscape. We’ve deployed over $16 billion across all energy sub-sectors. We are, at our core, trusted energy advisors, investors and partners alongside our clients. The PEP platform includes Investments, Research, Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Consulting. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that provides guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests.

For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

Pickering Energy Partners LP (“PEP”) is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Affiliated PEP Advisory LLC (“PEP BD”) is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.