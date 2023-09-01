Kinaxis Launches 2023 Global Impact Report, Furthering the Company’s Focus on People, Planet and Supply Chain Progress

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today published its 2023 Global Impact Report. The report highlights the company’s achievements across its core Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) commitments, as well as its focus on preserving the planet, supporting its employees and advancing the broader supply chain industry.

Highlights from the report include:

Achieving Triple A designation from MSCI and top marks from several other rating agencies

Purchasing Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to account for all Head Office electricity use in 2022

Maintaining our carbon neutral certification since 2019

Growing women in leadership (director level and above) to 26% in 2022

Obtaining a high employee belonging rating (96% feel as though they are an accepted member of their team)

Supporting more than 40 emerging artists through free studio time and public performances through our Catapult collaboration

In addition, this year Kinaxis announced its Sustainable Supply Chain solution, which allows companies to track Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions and understand how changes to their supply chain plans can positively or negatively impact those emissions.

“I am proud of our progress in this year’s Global Impact Report and take tremendous pride in our company’s strong commitment to ESG and preserving the planet,” said John Sicard, president and CEO of Kinaxis. “There is no larger consumer of the earth’s natural resources than supply chain, so it is our responsibility to continue to advance our personal commitments as well as those of our customers by innovating in ways that help them meet their corporate goals, while doing less harm. I am confident that our new Sustainable Supply Chain solution will do just that.”

More details on all the ESG commitments and initiatives made by Kinaxis can be found in its 2023 Global Impact Report.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis.com.

