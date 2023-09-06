Kandi America Comments Appearance at Mid-States Rendezvous

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kandi America (“Kandi” or “the Company”), a leading distributor of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today commented on its growing traction across distribution channels and product categories in its primary North America at the recently completed Mid-States Rendezvous. Kandi America is the trade name for SC Autosports, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group (Nasdaq: KNDI).

Commenting on Kandi’s growing presence in North American distribution channels, Kandi America CEO Johnny Tai noted: “Our debut at the Mid-States Rendezvous was well-received by the merchants of this 700-store buying group. We impressed them with new product launches across a variety of categories such as electric UTV, electric mini-bikes, and electric bicycles. Those new products built on the popularity of our wide range of electric golf carts.”

The Mid States Rendezvous is a trade show hosted by a leading Farm, Ranch and Home Retail Cooperative whose membership consists of 36 independent and privately held Farm, Ranch & Home retailers with 700 retail stores throughout North America generating over $6.5 billion in annual retail sales. The Rendezvous offers vendors the opportunity to efficiently market products to this extensive retail network.

Olen Rice, the President of Kandi America subsidiary Northern Group, commented on Kandi America’s expanding retail presence: “Our attractive product line is enabling us to penetrate a growing number of powerful distribution channels. Sales of our electric vehicles in a leading 1000+ unit home center chain is just the start. We are also seeing double digit growth in the farm and home channel, on Amazon.com, and now with the Farm and Home Store channel. Kandi is a recognized leader in all-electric personal transportation vehicles for work and recreation. Our tag line ‘Electric Innovation’ reflects our commitment to building a brand based on innovation, high quality, and value.”

Kandi is positioned to grow in North America, riding the wave of market interest in all-electric vehicles for both the recreational and automobile categories. Kandi is competitive due to its wholly owned manufacturing facilities, innovative design, product development expertise, and reputation for quality. Kandi expects these competitive advantages to drive further expansion in North America distribution across multiple product categories.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI), doing business under the name Kandi America. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the distribution of electric recreational vehicles and electric equipment. Kandi has been committed to designing and producing electric vehicles along with other innovative products. The company acquired SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. Throughout the years, Kandi Technologies has become a name for pure electric vehicles manufacturing and its subsidiaries are known as specialists in making parts and batteries for electric vehicles. Now with its U.S. operations launching in 2018, Kandi America is well positioned to design and distribute its vehicles through dealer partners nationwide so consumers who want environmentally conscious transportation have access to affordable options for electric vehicles along with service and support from their local dealership. The company is on a mission to bring affordability and accessibility to the electric vehicles market. With the launch of its electric personal transportation models, Kandi America is beginning a revolution – or rather an Auto Evolution – for all.