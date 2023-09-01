SOLD.com Partners with Tongo

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLD.com, the leading online real estate marketplace and educational resource provider and Tongo, an agile, access-to-cash platform are partnering to deliver SOLD.com’s partner real estate agents market leading services.

SOLD.com is integrating Tongo into its agent experience, empowering agents to access their commissions earlier. Agents no longer need to wait for their pending transactions to close before and can tap into a commission-backed line of credit.

To add additional value to the partnership, Tongo is offering special pricing and conditions to SOLD.com’s agent network. SOLD.com agents’ first deal with Tongo is free (0% financing).

“In any business, it takes capital to grow, and that’s especially true in real estate,” commented Brandon Wright, Co-founder and CEO of Tongo. “But realtors are really stuck between bad options when it comes to accessing capital. Lending is built for salaried earners, and advances are frustrating and expensive. Tongo is the best of both worlds. It acts like a traditional line of credit since it’s private and can be accessed as many times as needed, but payments are not due monthly – they’re due when agents close deals. Tongo works the way agents do.”

All transaction fees with Tongo are tax-deductible. In addition to flexibility and instant access to funds, they offer discretion and privacy. All transactions are exclusively between agents and Tongo.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tongo,” said Matt Woods, Co-Founder and CEO of SOLD.com. “Tongo will be an immensely impactful resource to our 50,000 agent partners. Those who need accelerated access to liquidity can leverage Tongo to gain more flexibility and peace of mind with how they conduct their business. This synergy will further SOLD.com’s position as the destination for agents to not just generate new business, but to also assist in improving their overall business efficiency.”

Learn more about Tongo at gettongo.com/sold.

About SOLD.com

SOLD.com is an online marketplace, educating and connecting homeowners with the best method to buy or sell their homes. SOLD.com uses its proprietary technology and personal concierge services to analyze objective and subjective factors – including local market characteristics, customer service rankings and personal preferences – to provide users with free and unbiased recommendations for the most efficient, cost-effective route to making their move.

About Tongo

Tongo is the financial platform for real estate professionals. Realtors use Tongo instead of credit cards and advances to stabilize cash flows and grow their business. Tongo’s advance lines are private, easy to use, fairly-priced, and aligned with how agents get paid.