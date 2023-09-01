Super Group’s Betway becomes Global Betting Partner of Arsenal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced that Betway has become the Official Global Betting Partner of English Premier League club, Arsenal men’s team.

The multi-year agreement is the latest addition to the brand’s football portfolio, alongside deals in the English Premier League with West Ham as Principal Partner and Brighton as Official Global Partner, as well as deals with clubs in La Liga and the Bundesliga. Beyond football, Betway has built an enviable portfolio of sponsorships in a wide array of sports that include the NBA, NHL, Tennis, Cricket and Horse Racing.

The new partnership will enhance the supporter experience by creating and delivering global activations and exclusive content across all social media platforms.

Betway’s branding will be featured on advertising boards at the 60,000 capacity Emirates Stadium in all domestic matches in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, giving visibility to Arsenal supporters worldwide.

Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway Group, said: “Having built one of the most exciting and enviable global sport sponsorship portfolios of any industry, I am absolutely thrilled to announce our new partnership as Official Global Betting Partner of English Premier League side, Arsenal. We’re excited to work together to deliver great content and experiences for Arsenal’s huge global supporter base and Betway will also be working with the club to ensure the partnership follows industry marketing protocols and important responsible gambling practices.”

Anthony continued, “We have strong connections to North London with an office based there, so it will be great to see the Betway brand around the Emirates Stadium. We look forward to supporting them on their journey both domestically and in Europe in this season and beyond.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, said: “We are pleased to announce Betway as our Official Global Betting Partner. It is the latest of a number of global brands to join our family of partners in recent weeks, a further sign of our commercial strength as a club. We are excited to work with Betway to bring more experiences for our supporters across the world and promote the importance of responsible gambling.”

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Source: Super Group