Sally Hansen® and DreamWorks Animation Partner for a Joy-Bomb Nail Polish Collection Inspired by the New DreamWorks Film Trolls Band Together (In Theaters Nov. 17)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Sally Hansen® is overjoyed to announce a dazzling new collection in partnership with the newest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise, Trolls Band Together. Get ready for this action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion with the new Sally Hansen® Insta-Dri® x Trolls limited-edition collection, launching just ahead of the film’s November 17th release.

Inspired by DreamWorks' beloved Trolls characters, the Sally Hansen® Insta-Dri® x Trolls collection features 8 new pearl and crème finish shades that reflect the colorful energy of the Trolls universe. From vibrant “Popalicious” pinks inspired by Poppy to bold “Bandtastic” blues celebrating Branch’s boy-band days, this collection is a dream come true for nail polish enthusiasts and Trolls fans alike. The #1 quick-dry polish in the United States, Sally Hansen®’s revolutionary Insta-Dri® technology features a 3-in-1 formula with a built-in base and topcoat that dries in just 60 seconds.

“Sally Hansen is so excited to partner with Trolls Band Together for such a fun collection in a kaleidoscope of colors! The Sally Hansen® Insta-Dri® x Trolls collection is designed to bring joy, creativity, and self-expression to everyone who wears it, just like the Trolls. These vibrant colors are sure to add a little pop and shine to our customer’s next manicure!” – Celia Tombalakian, Global Vice President for Sally Hansen®.

The Sally Hansen® Insta-Dri® x Trolls collection features a range of hues inspired by the colorful world of Trolls:

Popalicious (crème pink)

(crème pink) Viva Power (pearl yellow)

(pearl yellow) Here We Go Again! (crème blue)

(crème blue) Vacay Island (crème purple)

(crème purple) Hole ‘N Fun (pearl black)

(pearl black) Sisterhood (pearl pink)

(pearl pink) Bandtastic (crème blue)

(crème blue) Mount Rageous (pearl purple)

The limited-edition special packaging displays the Trolls logo and icons inspired by the Mount Rageous Gemstones on the front of the classic Insta-Dri® bottle.

The Sally Hansen® x Trolls collection will be available on September 1, 2023, everywhere you find Sally Hansen products, in drugstore, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year.

Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls films—2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022’s The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television studio is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.