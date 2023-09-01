Le Creuset Launches New Harlem Toile de Jouy Collection in Partnership With Sheila Bridges

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Le Creuset, a leader in quality cookware for nearly a century, introduces the Harlem Toile de Jouy collection in partnership with Sheila Bridges. The cookware collection celebrates the rich cultural heritage of one of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods through Bridges’ Harlem Toile de Jouy pattern.

The collection blends the beauty and functionality of Le Creuset products with Bridges’ exuberant vignettes of everyday Black life. The pastoral motifs typical of French toiles are rendered in a crisp black appliqué, making them a striking statement on a landscape of Le Creuset white.

“We’re honored to partner with Sheila Bridges to bring her iconic Harlem Toile de Jouy pattern into the kitchen with this limited-edition collaboration,” said Christopher Scinto, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales at Le Creuset. “Proudly paying homage to an authentic history, this design is intended to pair effortlessly with any Le Creuset color palette.”

“The celebration of Black culture through Harlem Toile de Jouy is very meaningful to me, and I’m thrilled to partner with Le Creuset to create an heirloom that can be handed down from generation to generation,” says Bridges. “Now, consumers can set the table for self-expression and claim a bold piece of design history.”

The collection features three items from Le Creuset’s portfolio, including:

Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Stoneware Pitcher

Stoneware Mugs

Available only at Bloomingdale’s, Le Creuset Signature Stores, and LeCreuset.com, this shared exclusive is the latest in Le Creuset’s collection of iconic cast iron cookware, versatile stoneware, and innovative accessories.

