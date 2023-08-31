Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and Masimo Sign Multi-year, System-wide Monitoring Agreement

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), a 10-hospital system headquartered in Baton Rouge and serving communities throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, have signed a multi-year agreement to implement Masimo monitoring technologies system-wide. FMOLHS hospitals are standardizing on Masimo SET® pulse oximetry, including the use of Radius PPG® tetherless pulse oximetry to ensure uninterrupted continuous patient monitoring even while patients are ambulating.

In addition, FMOLHS is adopting Masimo Patient SafetyNet™, which provides supplemental remote monitoring and alarms at centralized view stations and two-way clinician notifications via Replica®-equipped smartphones, to monitor 500 beds in their medical-surgical, orthopedic, bariatric, and cardiovascular step-down units. Combined, these monitoring advancements are designed to improve patient safety and care workflows by providing continuous, accurate bedside and surveillance monitoring and automating the transfer of patient data across FMOLHS’s continuum of care.

“Implementing Masimo’s Radius PPG tetherless pulse oximetry has been a game-changer for our patients,” said Shantelle Graves, Senior Director of Respiratory Care and EEG at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. “Additionally, with the integration of Masimo’s surveillance monitoring and automation technologies, clinicians’ workflows have become more streamlined and efficient. Accessing patient data and monitoring information has never been easier, allowing our nurses to spend more time at the bedside providing direct patient care. Masimo’s solutions are positively impacting our care team’s productivity, resulting in better patient outcomes and enhanced nursing satisfaction.”

Following a thorough evaluation to compare Masimo to their previous monitoring technology, FMOLHS, whose focus on enhancing patient safety was recently recognized by the Healthtrust Performance Group, concluded that Masimo SET® and Patient SafetyNet offered clear advantages. Masimo SET® has been shown in more than 100 studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies, significantly reducing false alarms and measuring more accurately and reliably during motion and low perfusion1 – key to FMOLHS’s goal of more reliably monitoring pediatric and neonatal patients. Coupled with Masimo Patient SafetyNet for centralized remote monitoring, SET® has been shown to reduce response team activations and ICU transfers by helping clinicians catch signs of patient deterioration sooner, improving patient safety and nursing workflows2-5 – making the technology a crucial component of FMOLHS’s “virtual nursing” program.

Also important for FMOLHS was the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform’s ability to automate ADT (admission-discharge-transfer) processes and the transfer of patient monitoring data to hospital electronic medical records (EMRs) for use throughout the healthcare system – improving care workflows and ensuring that doctors and nurses always have the most up-to-date and comprehensive data available to make more informed care decisions.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “FMOLHS’ commitment to patient safety and care is exceptional; we are delighted to work with them to help them improve patient care.”

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,6 improve CCHD screening in newborns7 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.2-6 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

About Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems based in Louisiana and is the leading healthcare provider for more than half the state’s population. The health system is a non-profit, Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the ministry serves patients in Louisiana and Mississippi through a network of hospitals, clinics, physicians and integrated health systems. The health system’s unified physician organization is comprised of more than 1,100 adult and pediatric primary care physicians and specialists. The system’s nine main campus hospitals include St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Heart Hospital, and Women's & Children's Hospital in Lafayette, Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, and St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. For more information, visit fmolhs.org.

