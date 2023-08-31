UCLA Quarterback Chase Griffin Partners with Groundswell to Support Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UCLA quarterback Chase Griffin has been named an athlete ambassador for Groundswell and has launched the Chase Griffin Foundation on its donor-advised-fund platform. As part of the partnership, Griffin will donate $11 for every point UCLA scores during the 2023 season to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Backpack program and is inviting college football fans to participate.

“I’m excited to launch my foundation and continue my support of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Backpack program this season,” said Griffin. “Hunger is a serious problem for many school children in our community, and I want to use my influence to ensure that kids who rely on school for meals do not go hungry over the weekend. I’m confident that with the support of UCLA fans, we can raise a lot of money and make an even bigger impact this Fall.” Griffin has already donated over $30,000 of his NIL earnings to the charity.

Groundswell offers the world’s most modern and accessible donor-advised fund. Users can manage all of their philanthropy through its native mobile app, while sharing their charitable giving and launching fundraising campaigns via profiles found at www.my.foundation. For athletes and influencers, Groundswell enables brand partners to embed on an individual’s page and match charitable contributions from fans.

“We’re thrilled to help launch the Chase Griffin Foundation and help support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank,” said Groundswell CEO Jake Wood, himself a former college football player. “Athletes have a tremendous platform from which they can give back, but until now the tools they’ve had to manage their charitable efforts have been too costly and clumsy. Groundswell revolutionizes that and maximizes their impact.”

Fans can join Chase Griffin’s campaign to support the LA Regional Food Bank by visiting www.my.foundation/chasegriffin.

About Groundswell

Groundswell is a venture-backed software company focused on democratizing philanthropy. Its core product is a platform used by companies to provide employees with donor-advised funds and manage employee donation matching. Groundswell’s recent launch of the my.foundation extension aims to make donor-advised funds more social and impactful.

About Chase Griffin

Chase Griffin plays quarterback for the UCLA Bruins. Griffin is a nationally recognized leader in the college athletics Name Image Likeness (NIL) marketplace and is the 2X winner of national NIL Male Athlete of the Year awards from the INFLCR NIL Summit and Opendorse. He is also the recipient of the True Bruin Medal and Chancellor’s Service Award.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a non-profit organization that provides food to people in need in Los Angeles County. The food bank distributes food to over 900 partner agencies, which provide food to over 1 million people each month. The food bank is committed to ending hunger in Los Angeles County, and it is working to increase access to healthy food for all residents.