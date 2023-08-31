United Digestive Transitions Endoscopy Centers to Provation® Apex Platform

MINNEAPOLIS & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Digestive (UD), a leading provider of gastroenterology (GI) services and one of the largest GI physician practice management firms in the U.S., and Provation, the premier software and SaaS provider of clinical productivity and workflow automation solutions and a wholly-owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), today announced their agreement to standardize documentation on Provation Apex across UD facilities.

“United Digestive embraces a cloud-first strategy that supports our rapid growth as an organization,” said Mark Gilreath, CEO of United Digestive. “Provation Apex was a clear choice enabling our entire care team to document procedures on one platform. For us, it means we can make sure we are operating efficiently across our entire organization.”

Provation Apex is a single, scalable solution designed to address healthcare’s need for data-driven decision making and allows clinicians to efficiently record patient and GI procedure details, images, and coding for reimbursement. UD has chosen to adopt the entire platform, including solutions and features for physician and nursing documentation, patient engagement, document management, interfaces, pathology, and enterprise reporting.

“United Digestive is cutting-edge,” said Ankush Kaul, President of Provation. “Their goal is to bring the latest advancements in both diagnostic and treatment services to their patients. We are thrilled Provation Apex has been chosen to help reach this goal, and we look forward to continuing to develop and launch even more innovative capabilities to help UD exceed it.”

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions, dedicated to empowering providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Our comprehensive portfolio offers clinical productivity software that spans the entire patient encounter in the Anesthesia and Gastroenterology practices.

With a purpose-driven approach, Provation aims to streamline and enhance healthcare workflows for improved patient outcomes. Our innovative solutions include physician and nursing documentation with Provation® Apex and anesthesia documentation with the #1 Best in KLAS, Provation® iPro. Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups globally, including 19 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 62 clinics, 22 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.