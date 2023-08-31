Current Expands Bell & McCoy Representation to Include the HLI Brands Lighting and Controls Portfolio and GLI Roadway Portfolio

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Current™ has chosen Bell & McCoy Lighting and Controls as its representative in the Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Western Tennessee, and Alabama-Florida-Mississippi Panhandle markets for the HLI Brands and GLI Roadway Portfolios (GLI Roadway Portfolio excluded from Alabama-Florida). Effective September 1, 2023, this partnership expands upon Bell & McCoy’s existing representation of Current’s GLI Brands Portfolio in Texas and Oklahoma.

Bell & McCoy’s established market experience and strong customer relationships combined with Current’s innovative lighting and connected controls solutions enables a best-in-class experience for our valued customers.

“Bell & McCoy is a well-respected agency with experience in a variety of market segments which seamlessly aligns with Current’s brand/product portfolios,” Current Chief Commercial Officer Chip Taylor said. “Their representation of the HLI Brands Portfolio will delight the customers and we are excited about the expanded partnership,” Taylor said.

Bell & McCoy area representation by Current portfolio HLI Brands Arkansas, Alabama Panhandle, Florida-Mississippi Panhandle, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, Western Tennessee GLI Roadway Arkansas, Florida-Mississippi Panhandle, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, Western Tennessee GLI Brands (Luminaires) Central and Northern Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas GLI Brands (GE Lamps) Oklahoma, Texas

Chris Coursey, Principal Bell & McCoy said, “This has come full circle for us. We started our lighting business 17 years ago with Hubbell in Houston. Joining the forces of our independent brands with Current enables us to take best-in-class Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting and Lighting Controls to the market. This will provide fuel to invest in growing our Bell & McCoy family and continued expansion across the market.”

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at currentLighting.com.

About Bell & McCoy

Our time is spent working with distributors, electrical contractors, engineers, architects, lighting designers, general contractors, etc. to educate and influence our products in the market. Learn more at bellandmccoy.com.