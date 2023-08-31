New York Structural Biology Center and Syncell Announce Partnership for Microscopy-Guided Proteomics

NEW YORK & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Structural Biology Center (NYSBC), a global leading institute in structural biology, and Syncell, a life science tools company pioneering the technology of microscopy-guided proteomics discovery, are pleased to announce a partnership to create the Optoproteomics Center of Excellence, part of the new NYSBC Proteomics Core that includes Syncell’s Microscoop platform. This novel spatial proteomic system captures proteins from a specific subcellular structure in cells or tissue biospecimens.

The Optoproteomics Center of Excellence partnership between the NYSBC and Syncell will advance structural biology toward the protein complex level through the identification of neighboring proteins of a target of interest with Syncell’s technology. The new NYSBC Proteomics Core will expand NYSBC’s existing world-class strengths and gain insights into protein–protein interactions in detail. “It is exciting to create a unique bridge between structural biology and proteomics at the NYSBC,” says Alex de Marco, Director of the Simons Electron Microscopy Center at the NYSBC. “We are thrilled to partner with Syncell and form the Optoproteomics Center of Excellence to expedite this bridging.”

Accordingly, Syncell will provide a Microscoop platform for NYSBC users to use and perform location-specific protein isolation from a large number of fields of view. The mass spectrometry facility of the NYSBC Proteomics Core will then be implemented to determine the proteome of the isolated proteins, enabling spatial proteomic discovery in high precision. The identified proteome will allow researchers to hypothesize and test which protein–protein interactions might be present. The structural biology of protein complexes can then be further explored with NYSBC’s excellent NMR and cryoEM instrumentation and outstanding technical capacity in structural biology.

“It is exciting to introduce Syncell’s first global Center of Excellence at the NYSBC,” says Jung-Chi Liao, Founder and CEO of Syncell. “The partnership with the NYSBC Proteomics Core will provide the community unique capability to reveal novel protein constituents within the spatial context.” de Marco adds: “It is expected that many researchers will be benefited by using this new platform to find protein players at their specific regions of interest under a microscope, essential for understanding the role of protein–protein interactions in normal health and disease.”

“We welcome researchers in the New York area and beyond to try the Microscoop platform for spatial proteomic discovery,” says Liao. “We are hoping that more people can benefit from the discoveries made possible by our technology.”

The technologies available at the NYSBC are among the best in the world for structural biology research. This collaboration between the NYSBC and Syncell is ideal for maximizing the capabilities of the global community of researchers tasked with advancing scientific discovery, health, and medical care.