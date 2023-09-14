Presbyterian Medical Services Selects HELIOS® to Improve Care Coordination for New Mexico Community Health Programs and Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presbyterian Medical Services, the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the state of New Mexico, has selected HELIOS® as its next-generation care management platform to provide improved collaboration and coordination of care to approximately 80,000 Medicaid members.

“We are so pleased to be able to help Presbyterian Medical Services improve value-based care experiences across their Medicaid population,” said Sue Powers, VirtualHealth's Chief Growth Officer. “One of the things PMS was looking for was a singular platform able to support their care coordination arrangements with New Mexico Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, as well as the Management Services Organization for New Mexico Care Partners. Critically, a new care coordination platform had to handle complex care needs including chronic conditions and diseases, as well as LTSS. We’re very excited to be configuring the HELIOS platform to enable the Presbyterian Medical Services team to manage and care for their members.”

Focused on providing accessible, equitable, integrated high-quality care within the communities it serves, Presbyterian Medical Services chose HELIOS due to its easy-to-use design and unique functionality optimized for care coordination, care management, disease management, and long-term supports and services (LTSS).

“When we looked at care coordination platforms, it was important to us to have one that supported our efforts to increase access to care and enhance the quality of services throughout our network, which spans the entire state of New Mexico,” said Steve Hansen, President/CEO of Presbyterian Medical Services. “HELIOS’ easy usability and dynamic functionality will help us to improve the lives and health of our members with a single source of truth for care teams to use to collaboratively operate and to effectively address the unique needs of each member.”

With experience across multiple state programs and for some of the largest Medicaid payers with complex care needs, VirtualHealth’s HELIOS solution provides unparalleled flexibility, automations and tools that enable payers to support high-quality care initiatives for vulnerable populations. The platform’s high level of configurability, easy user interface, a suite of intelligent automations, and powerful data integrations deliver actionable insights and resources to improve care delivery and member health outcomes.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS® by VirtualHealth is an advanced solution for care management, utilization management, care coordination, disease management, and population health management. It enables government health plans, commercial payers, health systems, and specialty providers to streamline the administration of value-based care management and focus on providing better care and improving health outcomes and patient and employee satisfaction. HELIOS allows healthcare teams to focus on providing better care and getting better outcomes, improving both patient and employee satisfaction. HELIOS uses powerful automation, data integrations, automated workflows, and unparalleled configurability to enable better communication, improve efficiency, and help providers deliver the right care at the right time. Some of the largest and most innovative health organizations across the country use HELIOS for care management, disease management, utilization management, and behavioral health needs, for millions of members. To learn more, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Presbyterian Medical Services

As New Mexico’s largest community health center, Presbyterian Medical Services (“PMS”) concentrates our resources on meeting the needs of underserved communities throughout New Mexico. PMS operates over 100 healthcare, human services and early childhood programs in communities throughout the state. Many of the individuals served by Presbyterian Medical Services live at or below the federal poverty level. Presbyterian Medical Services is a Health Center Program grantee under 42 U.S.C. 254b and a deemed Public Health Service employee under 42 U.S.C. 233(g)-(n).

We are proud to embody the following:

Our mission : Presbyterian Medical Services designs and delivers quality, accessible, integrated health, education, and human services in response to identified community needs of the multicultural people of the Southwest.

Our vision : We are leaders in improving the health and lives of all people of the Southwest.

: We are leaders in improving the health and lives of all people of the Southwest. Our values: Customer Service, Leadership, Integrity, Respect, Excellence, Team Concept, Employee Well-being, Financial Stewardship/Responsibility

Presbyterian Medical Services is not affiliated with Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Presbyterian Hospitals or Presbyterian Health Plan.