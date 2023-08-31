San Diego Canyonlands Awarded $3MM State Grant to Help Restore City Heights’ Manzanita Canyon

Students head off to reap the physical and mental health benefits of a hike though City Heights’ Manzanita Canyon, and to enjoy the lovely flowering plants, butterflies, lizards, hawks, owls, and songbirds who live there. Visit sdcanyonlands.org to find an urban canyon near you! (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Diego Canyonlands www.sdcanyonlands.org and Ocean Discovery Institute www.oceandiscoveryinstitute.org announced a $3MM, three-year project to continue the Manzanita Greening and Canyon Health Project, reducing wildfire and flood risks, supporting wildlife, and increasing community opportunities for nature-based recreation and learning.

The restored canyon, in addition to being more beautiful, will enhance the region’s water quality, air quality, biodiversity, access to nature, climate resiliency, and property values.

Funds were awarded by the California Natural Resources Agency Urban Greening Program, and build upon a history of support for Manzanita Canyon by City Heights community volunteers, who recognize that clean, safe, vibrant open spaces in urban canyons improves their quality of life.

“Climate change is driving hotter and longer heatwaves and more intense rainstorms,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Greening our canyons helps cool down conditions, improves recreational opportunities and peace of mind, and enhances water capture and habitat for birds and animals."

“San Diego’s canyons are precious community assets, and a saving grace in the face of climate change,” said Clayton Tschudy, Canyonlands CEO. “Twenty years from now, we need to be able to look back and know we did everything we could to help San Diego’s canyons survive and thrive. When properly restored, our canyon ecosystems purify our water and air; provide homes and passageways for wildlife; and offer all San Diegans restorative escapes to nature in the backyards of our urban environment. This grant – the only urban greening grant issued by CNRA in the San Diego region this year – will help achieve all of that.”

Children attending Joyner Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, Clark Middle School, and Ocean Discovery Institute, each located near the rim of Manzanita Canyon, will enjoy chances to visit their enhanced neighborhood canyon and to learn first-hand about native ecosystems, the effects of climate change, nature conservation, and green jobs.

Kris McFadden, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the City of San Diego, remarked, “Manzanita Canyon is the perfect location for this type of project because the kids who come here can see what we are doing. They can understand and appreciate why we have to do this. We must get back to as close to nature as possible, because we've changed things in a way that is not the way it needs to be.”

To reduce local flooding risks and to protect stormwater infrastructure during climate-change driven rain events, the project will include 200 new streamside saplings, upgrade storm drains near Ocean Discovery Institute, and pilot a low-impact streambed bioengineering technique that should help sequester carbon without the need for irrigation, contributing to a more resilient urban forest. The City of San Diego’s Stormwater Department will partner on the project as part of its efforts to get San Diegans to have a “Think Blue” mindset to help prevent ocean pollution.

McFadden added, “This project was easy to get behind, particularly in this neighborhood of historic underinvestment, because there are so many aspects that help us address equity, a key component of Mayor Todd Gloria’s focus. And this isn't the only canyon in San Diego where we have similar issues. Dozens and dozens of canyons throughout the area are in need of help, and we want to work with Canyonlands on how we can do it differently so that restoration is complementary to the environment. The solution can’t be a concrete channel like the Los Angeles River. It needs to be a solution using plants, so people can enjoy the experience, appreciate it, and learn from it.”

“Every person in every neighborhood deserves to live in a clean and healthy environment,” stated San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “This initiative will improve life for San Diegans by removing trash and replacing invasive weeds with native plants that will help our canyons’ plants and soils to more effectively filter and clean rainwater before it reaches our rivers, bays, estuaries, and ocean. The thousands of native plants that will be planted will stay green longer each year, improving the quality of life for City Heights residents, providing a more reliable source of food and shelter for wildlife, and reducing the threat of wildfire. I thank Canyonlands for their work to provide City Heights’ residents with the clean and healthy environment they deserve and in helping the city pursue our Climate Action Plan goals.”

The initiative also includes a new sidewalk to improve safe student access to Ocean Discovery Institute, and will add shade trees and native plants at the triangularly shaped Manzanita Gathering Place located near the entrance to both Ocean Discovery Institute and Manzanita Canyon.

Shara Fisler, Executive Director for Ocean Discovery Institute remarked, “Fifteen years ago, we set out a vision for what we wanted to see, which included the canyon trail, the Living Lab, and the revitalization of the head of Manzanita Canyon, what we refer to as the triangle property. To have this vision come to fruition is a dream come true and a fulfillment of our joint commitment to City Heights. Our community deserves this project. This wildlife and water corridor deserves this project. The community and partners have worked for years to build a vision, a plan, and a path forward. Now, this grant from the California Natural Resources Agency will translate the collective efforts into a reality. This is a big deal – it’s transformative for this neighborhood.”

About San Diego Canyonlands: San Diego Canyonlands www.sdcanyonlands.org is a non-profit environmental leader working to equitably protect San Diego’s water quality, air quality, natural beauty, climate resiliency, green workforce, property values, access to nature, physical and mental health, and overall quality of life.

About San Diego’s Canyons: Most San Diego neighborhoods contain one of the 200 canyon habitats located across the city. Managed and supported by government agencies, nonprofit entities, and volunteers, San Diego’s canyons are biodiversity hotspots that provide homes and passageways for wildlife, and offer replenishing respites for all people seeking natural beauty and solitude in our urban environment.

About Manzanita Canyon: Manzanita Canyon is a 0.6-mile-long canyon in the City Heights neighborhood, a diverse working-class community. Manzanita Canyon is part of the City Heights Loop Trail, a five-mile walking path that connects the Swan, Manzanita, Hollywood and 47th St./Olivia Canyons. The Loop Trail, comprised of canyon and city street segments, allows hikers to enjoy canyon landscapes that attract butterflies, birds, and other wildlife to the area, including sensitive and threatened species.

About California Natural Resource Agency: CNRA www.resources.ca.gov restores, protects and manages the state's natural, historical and cultural resources for current and future generations using creative approaches and solutions based on science, collaboration, and respect for all the communities and interests involved. For 2023, the urban grant program received a vast number of applications, demonstrating the high demand for green infrastructure across the state. CNRA selected 23 projects in over 20 cities for funding after a rigorous evaluation process which included community engagement, environmental benefits, and innovation.

About Ocean Discovery Institute: To inspire the next generation of science leaders, Ocean Discovery Institute www.oceandiscoveryinstitute.org creates learning experiences for young people traditionally excluded from science due to race, income status, and educational opportunity. Our students will join high-paying fields, break generational poverty, and change the future of science.

About Think Blue San Diego: To help educate San Diegans about the importance of stormwater services to neighborhood quality of life, Think Blue San Diego www.thinkblue.org is the City’s longest running and most successful public education and outreach program. For more than 20 years, this Stormwater Department program has implemented innovative, proactive steps to stop pollution before it gets into storm drains.