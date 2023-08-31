Prominent Local Partners with Life House to Open Groundbreaking Hotel in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life House has been tapped to operate The Wondrous World of the Duke, an inventive property that will open in Louisville, Kentucky in Fall 2023. The owner, Michael Motamedi, is an entrepreneur and influencer with 400k+ social media followers. He engaged Life House for its infrastructure, proven ability to operate 100+ boutique hotels profitably, and seamlessly integrated key technologies. With the company’s track record, he was also confident that the financial performance of his first hotel investment would be maximized. Life House’s comprehensive solution will simultaneously ensure he doesn’t need to divert time from his other entrepreneurial endeavors.

The speakeasy-type hotel is nestled in the heart of the vibrant NULU neighborhood in Louisville, known for its artsy and youthful atmosphere. Hidden in plain sight above Louisville's best coffee shop and seconds away from the city’s top restaurants and bars, the hotel boasts rooms that are completely unique. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to inspire different forms of self-expression, allowing guests to fully explore different facets of their personality. Some suites are vibrant and stimulating, even psychedelic, while others inspire a sense of peace or nostalgia. All of them, built with comfort in mind, feature full-service kitchens and spacious walk-in showers.

Having recently allowed A.I. to dictate his world travels, Motamedi understands the power of technology and wants to harness it at his hotel. Guests will be able to check in from iPads, enabled by Life House’s proprietary technology. With Life House as operator, the hotel will also benefit from the company’s advanced revenue management system that leverages machine learning to optimize pricing, maximize direct bookings, enhance performance across all booking channels, and more.

“I wanted to entrust this special project to an operator that could profitably run my hotel,” Motamedi shared. “Life House’s adaptability and proven success with over 100 boutique hotels makes this partnership a no-brainer for me. I’m excited to scale The Wondrous World of the Duke brand and continue to work together as we open new locations worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mr. Motamedi on such a special project and to combine our collective love for travel, hospitality and technology to cultivate a truly unique experience in Louisville,” said Rami Zeidan, Founder & CEO of Life House.

About Life House

Life House is a vertically integrated hotel management & technology company focused on serving small and medium independent hotels with institutional quality service. Life House uses advanced software & operating systems to increase profitability and reliability for independent hotels throughout North America. Life House was founded in 2017 by real estate, hospitality, and technology veterans and is backed by world renowned private equity and venture investors. The company is ambitiously investing in its operational systems to make hotels far more profitable, predictable, and seamless for owners. To learn more, visit www.life-house.com.

About Michael Motamedi

Hailing from Los Angeles, Michael Motamedi is an entrepreneur and taste maker on a mission to get to know different cultures, foods and people from all corners of the world. Whether it’s starting his own men’s luxury brand or being one of the top contestants on MasterChef Canada, Michael has always brought style and authenticity to his many ventures. In 2016, he turned his attention to the spirits industry, becoming a shareholder in Rabbit Hole Spirits, a bourbon distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. As the Chief Marketing Officer and the company’s first ever hire, Michael’s unrelenting drive and ability to think outside the box were instrumental in turning Rabbit Hole into one of the fastest-growing bourbon brands in the world. He’s currently focused on growing his real estate portfolio, having recently opened Genevieve Hotel (the first location of Bunkhouse hotels in Louisville) and soon The Wondrous World of the Duke. To learn more, visit www.michaelmotamedi.com.