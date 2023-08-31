Nexstar’s KAUT-TV in Oklahoma City to Become CW Network Affiliate on September 1

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that KAUT-TV, one of the company’s owned and operated television stations serving Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will become an affiliate of The CW Network on September 1, 2023. KAUT-TV will begin carrying The CW’s primetime entertainment and live sports programming at that time.

“KAUT-TV has a legacy of providing their viewers, advertisers, and the community with outstanding service, and we are very pleased to be bringing The CW’s new programming line-up to the station this Fall,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Adding ACC college football and basketball, NASCAR Xfinity Series racing, ‘INSIDE THE NFL,’ and a full slate of new primetime entertainment programming to the station will drive viewership and increase opportunities for advertisers.”

One of America’s major broadcast networks, The CW reaches 100% of US households and delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to live sports such as ACC college football and basketball and other entertainment programming. The network is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf and will be adding NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in 2025. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.