Oklo Tentatively Selected to Provide Clean and Resilient Power to Eielson Air Force Base

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Defense Logistics Agency Energy on behalf of the United States Air Force has issued a Notice of Intent to Award a contract to Oklo Inc. to provide power and heat at the Eielson Air Force Base as part of the Air Force's micro-reactor pilot program. This project represents a significant stride towards ensuring a clean and resilient energy supply for critical national security infrastructure.

This selection initiates the acquisition process to potentially award a contract to Oklo. Oklo would obtain a license for its power plant from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, construct the power plant, and operate it to deliver both electricity and steam to the Eielson Air Force Base under a long-term power purchase agreement executed by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy. “We are honored to be at the forefront of increasing resilience and reducing emissions, while driving national security forward,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo. The Air Force micro-reactor pilot program was initiated in response to the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which required the Department of Defense to identify potential military locations to site, construct, and operate a micro-reactor.

Oklo’s power plant uses a fast reactor design based on demonstrated technology with a history of successful operation. The technology’s ability to operate independently from the grid while providing a clean and reliable power source makes it an ideal solution for domestic military installations critical to national security infrastructure.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. (“Oklo” or the “Company”) is developing fast fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo received a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, submitted the first advanced fission custom combined license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”), and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. national laboratories.

On July 11, 2023, Oklo and AltC Acquisition Corp. (“AltC”) (NYSE: ALCC) announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that upon closing would result in the combined company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “OKLO.”

