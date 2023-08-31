BetterUp® Renews Partnership with Invictus Games Foundation to Continue Supporting Members of the Invictus Community

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp®, the human transformation company, today announced a renewed partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation to support members of the Invictus community, made up of service members from around the world who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses. As an Official Partner of the Invictus Games Foundation, BetterUp provides 1:1 coaching, live group programming, community support and personalized assessments that are created and designed by PhDs and behavioral scientists.

These BetterUp resources will continue to support and encourage the recovery journey of wounded, injured, and sick veterans and service personnel at no cost via the We Are Invictus online platform. In the past year, members of the Invictus Games Foundation who used BetterUp experienced increases in optimism (+35%), self-awareness (+42%), resilience (+52%), goal attainment (+58%), self-compassion (+31%) and emotional regulation (+35%).

“For almost a decade, The Invictus Games Foundation has played a pivotal role in the recovery and rehabilitation of so many wounded, injured and sick service personnel from around the world. Through this partnership with BetterUp, the Invictus community is able to unlock an unparalleled support platform to aid their journey of human transformation. It fills me with immense pride to have these two organizations be working together and to see the incredible impact of this initiative,” said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The first in-person activation of the renewed partnership will be support for the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: Enabling a Home for Respect held at the upcoming Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in Germany. The event will bring together competitors, friends and family, supporters, and partners to discuss the common ground between the military and wider society and how they can both support and learn from each other. Tickets to join virtually or in person are available for free at reattendance.com/public/6072.

“The Invictus Games Foundation is once again grateful to BetterUp and the continued support that the platform provides to the Invictus community on a global level,” said Dominic Reid, Invictus Games Foundation CEO. “In the past year, our community has seen immense growth in their mental fitness, especially through times of transition and challenge, thanks to access to BetterUp resources and coaches.”

The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 presented by Boeing is taking place September 9-16, featuring over 500 competitors from 21 nations taking part in 10 sports. The community of competitors represent all services, ranks and experiences within the international armed forces. Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremony are available now, whilst entry to the sports will be free of charge.

“BetterUp has made a massive difference,” said We Are Invictus community member, Liam Wakefield, UK. “At first, I didn't think it would have the kind of impact that it has had on me professionally, but it did. The coach I was working with really went, okay, what can you look at doing that's going to really make you the best version of you and it's put me on this path now and I'm so grateful every day I get to live this kind of life. It's fantastic.”

This work with the Invictus Games Foundation is part of BetterUp’s formal commitment to Pledge 1%, a global movement that encourages companies to donate 1% of their staff time, product, profit, or equity to make a positive impact on the community. BetterUp is committed to supporting veterans in the workforce and believes that former service members bring valuable skills and diverse perspectives to any organization. In addition to this renewed partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, BetterUp employs an active community of veterans, works with military spouses and allies to bring awareness and education around veterans’ issues, and supports great veteran candidates through their hiring pipeline.

To learn more about the partnership visit invictusgamesfoundation.org.

About Invictus Games Foundation

The Invictus Games Foundation is the charity behind the Invictus Games supporting the recovery of international wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. Founded in 2014 post the inaugural Invictus Games London 2014, the Foundation oversees the delivery of the Invictus Games as well as supports its international community with opportunities to use sports, esports and adventurous challenge to change lives and save lives. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

We Are Invictus is an online platform and mobile application built for and by the Invictus community in order to provide a digital community with continued access to opportunities for recovery and rehabilitation. This closed network is found at www.weareinvictus.co.uk

The Invictus Games have so far taken place in London 2014, Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, and The Hague 2020. The next two confirmed Invictus Games will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany in September 2023, and Vancouver and Whistler, Canada in 2025. More information from www.invictusgamesfoundation.org

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is a human transformation company that drives peak performance in individuals and organizations, through unparalleled access to coaching, content and cutting-edge AI technology. With nearly 3 million coaching sessions, BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 3,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including NASA, Google, Snap Inc., Chipotle, Salesforce, Hilton, Warner Media and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on three key impact areas – Mental Fitness, career & leadership development, and social connection – inspiring people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Adam Grant, Shawn Achor, and Quinetta Roberson. BetterUp is a member of the global Pledge 1% movement, and is committed to donating 1% of its staff time, product, profit and equity to make a positive impact on the community. BetterUp is a Workday Design Badge recipient and has been recognized in the Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, People Magazine’s Companies that Care, and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.