PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Presents U.S. Army Veteran with Keys to New Mortgage-Free Home in Georgia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has welcomed U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Karafiat and his family to their new mortgage-free Centex home in Bethlehem, Georgia. The home was unveiled during a special dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting event with PulteGroup employees, local dignitaries, and community members in attendance. This is the Company’s 10th year of providing homes to veterans and their families with gratitude for their service.

“ We are honored to present Sergeant Karafiat and his family with the keys to their brand-new home, and hope it will be a source of comfort, security, and beautiful memories that they will create together,” said Chad Plunkett, president of PulteGroup’s Georgia division. “ This home was made possible through the support of our entire PulteGroup team, Operation Homefront, Four Hands, Carter Lumber, Boise Cascade Company, Builders FirstSource, and all of our trade partners and suppliers who came together to make the dream of homeownership a reality for this deserving veteran.”

To ensure the Karafiat family, including their three children, would be settled in their new home in time for the start of the school year, PulteGroup and its trade partners accelerated the original build timeline. As an extra surprise, the 2,638+ square foot home was delivered fully furnished, thanks to the generosity of Four Hands. The global designer and wholesaler of trend-forward home furnishings donated ultra-cozy sofas and seating for family gatherings, outdoor living pieces, a variety of art from Four Hands Art Studio, and fun accessories to personalize the home for their family.

“ Our Four Hands team is very thankful for the opportunity to help furnish new homes for veterans and their families in partnership with PulteGroup,” said Matthew Briggs, Four Hands Chief Executive Officer, “ We hope our furnishings bring a well-deserved sense of peace and comfort to Sergeant Karafiat and his family for many years to come.”

The Karafiat family home was awarded in partnership with Operation Homefront, a national non-profit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

“ PulteGroup’s multi-year support for their impactful Built to Honor program and our important work demonstrates their enduring commitment to those who have done so much for all of us...our military families,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “ We are both proud of and deeply grateful to all those who were involved in the expedited build of this beautiful home designed to give a very deserving military family the opportunity to realize their dream of home ownership.”

This is the third home awarded by PulteGroup’s Georgia division through its Built to Honor program, which was launched in 2013 to recognize and thank returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service. Over the past 10 years, the Company has delivered 78 new-construction homes nationwide.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Karafiat

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Karafiat enlisted in the military at age 22 and volunteered to serve in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne). After 10 years of service and three deployments, his military career ended in medical retirement in 2022. Sergeant Karafiat earned numerous awards and recognition for his distinguished service.

A Georgia native, Sergeant Karafiat and his wife, Rachel, are high school sweethearts. They have three children, one son and two daughters. After living in several states during Sergeant Karafiat’s time of service, the family moved back to Georgia to be closer to family after he was medically retired.

About Built to Honor®

For the last decade, PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program has recognized and thanked returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated 78 homes, gifting more than $35 million in value, across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.