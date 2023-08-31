Generational Equity Advises Southwestern Tile and Coping in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Southwestern Tile and Coping to a Private Investor. The transaction closed August 18, 2023.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Southwestern Tile and Coping designs and installs modern outdoor living spaces. Projects include new pools & pool remodels, custom fire pits & fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, flagstone patios and custom stonework. The Company has been creating premier outdoor living in the Dallas metroplex since 1985.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director, Cory Strickland, Milt Flinn, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Vanessa Christian, successfully closed the transaction.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, wealth management and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.