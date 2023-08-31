PICKUP Now Joins OneRail to Provide Big and Bulky Delivery Services Nationwide. Working together, both companies can enhance their fulfillment capabilities for shared customers like Lowe’s, PepsiCo and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Learn more at onerail.com.

PICKUP Now Joins OneRail to Provide Big and Bulky Delivery Services Nationwide. Working together, both companies can enhance their fulfillment capabilities for shared customers like Lowe’s, PepsiCo and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Learn more at onerail.com.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, today announced it has finalized its integration with PICKUP Now, an enterprise-grade, last mile delivery service and pioneer in specialized logistics solutions.

The rapid growth of e-commerce and the increasing demand for oversized and heavy items have created the need for reliable and efficient big and bulky delivery services. This partnership aims to meet this demand head-on by leveraging the strengths and expertise of both companies.

OneRail has built a reputation for streamlining and optimizing last mile delivery operations for retailers, e-commerce businesses and enterprises of all sizes. By integrating advanced technology and data-driven insights, OneRail empowers businesses to offer unparalleled customer experiences.

Now, with the inclusion of PICKUP Now’s expertise in big and bulky deliveries, OneRail will continue to meet the demands of its customers like Lowe’s, PepsiCo and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES).

PICKUP Now’s experience in specialized logistics perfectly complements OneRail's capabilities. Recently, PICKUP Now merged with Point Pickup Technologies, Inc. to expand the company’s nationwide fulfillment capabilities. Together with their fleet of large-sized assets, specialized equipment and trained professionals, the merged company excels in managing deliveries of any size — whether small parcels or large, heavy and cumbersome items. From furniture and appliances or fitness equipment and more, PICKUP Now’s proficiency in handling these complex logistics challenges ensures that customers receive their orders intact and on time.

"We are excited to welcome PICKUP Now into the OneRail network,” said OneRail Vice President of Logistics Partnerships Matt Schultz, “We have ambitious goals for the rest of 2023 and beyond, and PICKUP Now will play a huge part in the expansion of our big and bulky programs."

OneRail's platform integrates seamlessly with various e-commerce systems, order management platforms and carriers, allowing businesses to centralize and optimize their fulfillment processes. With the addition of partners like PICKUP Now, OneRail can continue to expand its customers’ big and bulky programs without the logistical challenges that come with oversized items.

“Delivery requirements and expectations are always changing, and PICKUP Now has remained dedicated to ensuring our customers are able to withstand any challenge,” said Brian Kava, president, PICKUP Now. “This partnership unlocks tremendous efficiencies for both OneRail and PICKUP Now by connecting our advanced, well-rounded fleet of delivery professionals with their advanced technologies. As a result, our joint customers will be empowered to offer exceptional last mile experiences that keep shoppers coming back, time and time again.”

OneRail remains committed to driving innovation and providing holistic solutions that empower businesses to excel in the dynamic world of omnichannel commerce.

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and No. 48 on the Inc. 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About PICKUP Now

PICKUP Now, Inc. is an enterprise-grade, last mile delivery service specializing in the transportation of big, heavy, and high-value items. Leveraging its carrier federation technology and fully vetted delivery professionals, PICKUP Now offers a seamless and secure delivery experience. To learn more, visit https://pickupnow.com/.