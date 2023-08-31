KBRA Releases Research – End of Student Loan Forbearance: Implications on Consumer Credit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research that assesses the expected impacts of the end of student loan forbearance on consumer credit.

While KBRA expects this to act as an economic headwind to consumer credit fundamentals, we do not anticipate widespread credit softening due to the relatively healthy state of consumers as well as the backstop of assistance programs available to borrowers who are unable to resume payments.

