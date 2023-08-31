Fleetwood Family of Brands Emphasizes Innovation & Amenities With 2024 Lineup

Featuring a balcony loft with a wardrobe and ample storage underneath, the Kid Kave also comes equipped with a jackknife sofa, additional wardrobe, swing LED TV and dedicated half-bathroom – helping make it a fun-filled retreat for kids of all ages. (Photo: Business Wire)

DECATUR, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model year 2024 American Coach®, Fleetwood RV® and Holiday Rambler® coaches are now available. RVers will find what they’ve come to expect from the Fleetwood Family of Brands over the years – expert design, engineered quality, and a number of innovative new features focused on luxury, family and adventure.

More than a dozen 2024 coaches across the three iconic brands of the Fleetwood Family are available at RV dealers across the country – as well as to build and price online.

“The scope of features and innovations in our 2024 product lineup across our American Coach, Fleetwood RV and Holiday Rambler brands emphasizes why they’ve been trusted by RVers for years,” said Alan Farash, Vice President and General Manager, REV Recreation Group, Inc. “The enthusiasm and excitement we’ve already received from dealers and RVers alike for these new coaches and the amenities they offer, has been great to see – it’s clear that the unique features we’re offering in our 2024 products will help provide truly unique experiences on the road.”

While the entire Model Year 2024 lineup is impressive, some noteworthy models and innovative features include:

American Coach American Dream ® 45P: Designed with full-time RVers in mind, the American Dream 45P offers an incredibly spacious layout and luxurious amenities, including both a full and a half bath – making the space ideal for entertaining, lingering, and living RV life to the fullest. With residential-style premium kitchen amenities, large wardrobes, a wine chiller, cozy fireplace and other high-end features, the American Dream 45P lets luxury RVers live their best life.

Designed with full-time RVers in mind, the American Dream 45P offers an incredibly spacious layout and luxurious amenities, including both a full and a half bath – making the space ideal for entertaining, lingering, and living RV life to the fullest. With residential-style premium kitchen amenities, large wardrobes, a wine chiller, cozy fireplace and other high-end features, the American Dream 45P lets luxury RVers live their best life. Fleetwood RV Fortis 36Y and Holiday Rambler Invicta 36Y: Both the 2024 Fortis 36Y and Invicta 36Y set the new standard when it comes to family-friendly thanks to the Kid Kave™, a unique feature that creates a fun hideaway at the rear of the coach. The Kid Kave provides children a perfectly cozy nook for hanging out, having slumber parties, and making memories. Featuring a balcony loft with a wardrobe and ample storage underneath, the Kid Kave also comes equipped with a jackknife sofa, additional wardrobe, swing LED TV and dedicated half-bathroom – helping make it a fun-filled retreat for kids of all ages. The living area also features well-appointed galley and family friendly seating. Outside you will find an exterior kitchenette with griddle and refrigerator.

Both the 2024 Fortis 36Y and Invicta 36Y set the new standard when it comes to family-friendly thanks to the Kid Kave™, a unique feature that creates a fun hideaway at the rear of the coach. The Kid Kave provides children a perfectly cozy nook for hanging out, having slumber parties, and making memories. Featuring a balcony loft with a wardrobe and ample storage underneath, the Kid Kave also comes equipped with a jackknife sofa, additional wardrobe, swing LED TV and dedicated half-bathroom – helping make it a fun-filled retreat for kids of all ages. The living area also features well-appointed galley and family friendly seating. Outside you will find an exterior kitchenette with griddle and refrigerator. Holiday Rambler Armada 40P: Ready for families of all sizes, the Armada 40P’s spacious new floorplan features a mid-coach full bath and can sleep up to eight people, thanks to an expansive master bedroom and mid-coach bunk house. Additional sleeping can be found in the sofa-bed, dinette, and an optional Hide-A-Loft™ drop-down bed. Luxury amenities include heated tile flooring and a variety of exciting entertainment options – including multiple LED TVs and an outdoor media setup. Add in cavernous pass-through storage and an array of breathtaking exterior paint options, and it’s easy to see how the Armada 40P is already making inroads with adventure minded RVers.

Several models from the Fleetwood Family of Brands introduced or enhanced in 2023 are returning to the 2024 lineup, thanks to strong demand:

American Coach American Eagle 45E : With stunning interior decked out with high-end features and decor throughout – including a beautiful kitchen island – the American Eagle 45E is less an RV and more a resort on wheels

: With stunning interior decked out with high-end features and decor throughout – including a beautiful kitchen island – the American Eagle 45E is less an RV and more a resort on wheels Fleetwood Discovery LXE 44S : The bigger, bolder sibling of the best-selling Fleetwood Discovery, the Discovery LXE offers unparalleled power and stability for the road, additional space to move about comfortably, and more options and amenities to make your travels feel like home.

: The bigger, bolder sibling of the best-selling Fleetwood Discovery, the Discovery LXE offers unparalleled power and stability for the road, additional space to move about comfortably, and more options and amenities to make your travels feel like home. Fleetwood Frontier GTX 37RT: The award-winning Frontier® GTX makes “work from roam” easier and more effective than ever thanks to its optional The Corner Office™. The feature has been designed to deliver the space, technology, convenience, and privacy needed by those working or learning from the road, all while strategically located at the rear of the coach so it’s away from daily life activities.

“As always, the experience and expertise of our team – combined with the invaluable feedback we consistently receive from dealers and RVers – has led to the development of an industry-leading product lineup across our brands that offers something for everyone,” Farash added.

