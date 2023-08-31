Medical Records Provider YoCierge Integrates Seamlessly with Neos, Assembly Software’s Leading Legal Case Management Platform

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move that will enable law firms to acquire medical records quickly and effortlessly, Assembly Software has integrated YoCierge, a full-service record retrieval service, into Neos, its cutting-edge legal case management software. This integration empowers legal professionals to send fully searchable and chronologically ordered records (in as little as 30 minutes in some cases), fostering a more streamlined and efficient case workflow.

The integration comes as a response to the growing need for swift and comprehensive access to client medical records while concurrently optimizing staff productivity. The collaboration between YoCierge and Assembly Neos brings together the strengths of both platforms, bridging the gap between the medical and legal domains.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Improved Case Results: With faster access to medical records, legal teams can expedite the case lifecycle and generate better outcomes for clients.

Secure Collaboration: The integration facilitates collaboration between legal and medical entities by creating a centralized platform for sharing information securely.

Time and Cost Savings: By eliminating the need for manual record retrieval and data entry, legal professionals can reduce administrative overhead, allowing them to focus on their core responsibilities and client representation.

"We are excited to partner with Neos to enhance the medical record ordering process for their clients. YoCierge's industry-leading record retrieval software and staff support will bring enhanced efficiencies and productivity to Neos customers," said George Bessenyei, YoCierge Inc. Founder & CEO.

Assembly’s Vice President of Product, McKay Ferrell, also shared his excitement: "This integration achieves our shared goal—empowering legal pros with tech-driven efficiency for client benefit—and it is a thrilling moment for both companies.”

This integration represents a promising advancement in legal case management, where the collaboration between the industry vanguard YoCierge and trailblazing Neos promises to shape the future of the legal industry.

For more information visit: Neos with YoCierge or watch the video: YoCierge integration with Neos

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary software technology firm that blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation. It brings together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. Neos is a cutting-edge cloud-based case management platform that enhances any law firm’s productivity with configurable workflows, embedded AI automation, seamless integrations, and robust BI-enabled analytics.

Learn more at: http://www.assemblysoftware.com/neos

About YoCierge

YoCierge offers comprehensive, flat-fee record retrieval services, empowering law firms to swiftly acquire critical case records. Our application streamlines staff tasks, eliminating medical provider follow-ups and enabling focus on higher-value activities, resulting in expedited case progression and increased revenue.

Learn more at: https://yocierge.com/