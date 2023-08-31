Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management Selects Management HQ as its Association Management Partner

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management HQ (MHQ), an accredited, full-service association management company, announces that the Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management (AFERM) selected MHQ to serve as its association management partner, beginning September 2023.

“This is a historical moment for AFERM. We have cited organizational sustainability as a key strategic priority to best serve our members,” said Marianne Roth, Chief Risk Officer at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and AFERM President. “Partnering with MHQ will allow the AFERM Board, Committees, and volunteers to focus on the strategic needs to the organization while still providing optimal support to our members and sponsors. We selected MHQ to professionally manage our association because of the company’s expertise and track record of successfully managing associations of government and public service professionals.”

MHQ will support the AFERM board of directors, providing strategic guidance and managing all aspects of the association’s business including financial management; membership development and retention; board and governance support; marketing communications; technology support; event support; and office administration.

“The MHQ team is honored to support the work of AFERM, a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of Federal Enterprise Risk management (ERM),” said Dara Rudick, CAE, MHQ CEO. “AFERM’s work of serving government officials and the public, ensuring full and fair accountability for management of risk in achieving organizational objectives, is in strong alignment with our values and the type of impact that we strive to have.”

About AFERM

AFERM serves its members by providing a forum for discussion of issues relevant to the U.S. Federal risk management profession, sponsoring related educational programs, encouraging professional development, influencing governmental risk management policies and practices, and advocating for the profession. Learn more at www.aferm.org. Follow the “Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management” on LinkedIn and Twitter (@US_AFERM). Contact: Webmaster@aferm.org.

About Management HQ

MHQ is an accredited, full-service association management company. Our diverse team works through a lens of equity. We support boards so boards can focus on mission. MHQ manages the full business of client membership-based organizations, including providing clients an executive director and a full management and operations team. MHQ serves associations and their members in these sectors: Government, Information Sciences / Education, Human Services, and Identity-based Associations. For more about MHQ, visit https://www.management-hq.com/.