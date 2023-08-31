Bird and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Join Forces to Provide Affordable Mobility Solutions for Programs and Developments

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) to enhance mobility options and ensure affordable access to transportation for residents in Cleveland.

This partnership aims to address transportation challenges faced by individuals residing in affordable housing developments, providing them with convenient and affordable access to various destinations throughout the region.

Bird will work closely with CMHA to implement programs and initiatives that benefit residents, including the introduction of affordable pricing structures tailored to meet the needs of individuals living in CMHA properties. Additionally, Bird will deploy a fleet of electric scooters strategically throughout the region, promoting seamless connectivity and environmentally friendly travel options.

By providing affordable rates, Bird aims to create a more equitable transportation system, enabling residents to access educational, recreational, and employment opportunities while improving their overall quality of life.

" We are thrilled to partner with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to provide affordable rates and convenient mobility options for residents of affordable housing developments," said Stewart Lyons, President at Bird Global. " Through this collaboration, we can address transportation challenges for those who need it most, while enhancing access to essential services to foster a more connected and sustainable Cleveland."

Bird will actively engage with CMHA and its residents to gather feedback and insights, ensuring that their transportation needs are effectively met. Through ongoing collaboration, Bird and CMHA will identify additional opportunities to enhance mobility infrastructure and develop programs that cater to the unique requirements of the community.

“ As the author of the shared mobility device legislation in Cleveland, I firmly believe in the widespread benefits of non-vehicular transportation options in Cleveland and around the Country. I applaud Bird for going above and beyond to ensure that ALL of our residents have access to alternative forms of transportation, especially those who have been historically disconnected. This partnership will mean that more of our residents will be able to access their day to day needs and will have the opportunity to increase their quality of life,” said Councilman Kerry McCormack of Cleveland’s 3rd Ward.

The partnership between Bird and CMHA aligns with Bird's mission to provide affordable and sustainable transportation solutions that positively impact cities and communities. By offering accessible options and affordable rates to individuals in affordable housing developments, Bird and CMHA strive to create a more inclusive and connected Cuyahoga County.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.